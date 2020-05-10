MILTON — Brittany Sowards, of Salt Rock, was recently named the Cabell recipient of the 2020 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship.
Brittany is the daughter of Charles and Trilla Sowards. She is a member of Salt Rock Indians 4-H Club.
She will graduate from Cabell Midland High School this spring. She plans to attend Mountwest Community and Technical College to study to become a veterinary technician.
“Cabell County 4-H would like to recognize Brittany Sowards as this year’s winner of the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship. Participating in 4-H since the age of 9, (Brittany) has shown excellence in her studies and has a bright future ahead of her,” Leslie Lehman, Cabell extension, said in a news release. “She plans to remain involved in the 4-H program as a mentor to youth.”
Olivia Harrison, Gallia; Josie Hill, Mason; Austin Rose, Meigs; Joshua Amato, Pike; and Abby Meldick, Jackson; were also named recipients of the 2020 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship.
To date, the bank has helped 235 4-H members pay for college through the program.
Created in 1986, for over 30 years the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their accomplishments in 4-H. Recipients receive $3,000 over 4 years which is typically presented to them during the county fair.
Winners are determined by 4-H advisors and volunteers. 4-H involvement accounts for 50 percent of the decision.
The other half considers the individual’s experiences in other groups and activities, academic accomplishments and potential for success.
Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 16 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia.