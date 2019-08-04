ASHLAND — Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH), in conjunction with the American Red Cross, will conduct a blood drive from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Bellefonte Pavilion (2000 Ashland Drive) on the OLBH campus.
It is the third consecutive year OLBH has hosted a blood drive in memory of Cody Reeves Gollihue. Gollihue was 21 when he lost his life in a May 2017 car accident.
At the inaugural blood drive in Gollihue's memory, members of the OLBH Foundation surprised his family with the announcement of a scholarship the foundation established in his memory. Both the scholarship and the annual blood drive are part of the Random Acts of Cody Kindness (#RACK) movement initiated by friends and family after Gollihue's death.
Donating blood is safe and relatively painless. Trained nurses conduct the donation process and sterile equipment is used.
Donations can help people suffering from a variety of health problems including anemia, bone diseases, lung diseases, kidney diseases, leukemia and others. Donors should be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Walk-ins are welcome.
Call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
For more information concerning OLBH or Bon Secours Health System, visit BonSecours.com.