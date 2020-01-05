RUSSELL, Ky. — The Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) Camera Club will host its next meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Russell.
This month’s presenter is photographer J. Bird Cremeans of J. Bird Cremeans Photography. The OLBH Camera Club meets monthly and is free, open to all and designed for photography buffs who wish to pick up tips, offer their own expertise and to provide constructive critique of others’ work. Registration is not required.
