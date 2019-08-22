GREENUP, Ky. - Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) will offer free health testing and information from its booth at the Greenup County Fair.
OLBH will provide services each of the following days from 5 to 8 p.m.:
n Tuesday, Aug. 27, Bellefonte Primary Care- Greenup staff will provide health information and free blood pressure checks.
n Wednesday, Aug. 28, the OLBH Diabetes & Wound Care Center will offer information on the center's services.
n Thursday, Aug 29, representatives from OLBH Community Health will be providing information on the hospital's community-based initiatives.
n Friday, Aug 30, Bellefonte Primary Care-Wheelersburg will offer a meet and greet with its newest provider, Sara Reed, APRN.
For more information visit BonSecours.com or call the OLBH CareLine at 606-833-CARE (2273).