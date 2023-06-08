Tie Dye Artist David Hufstetler organizes a rack of clothing items as the 31st annual Old Central City Days festival in 2022. The 32nd annual festival is set for Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, at 14th Street West in Huntington.
People browse through shops and vendors set up along 14th Street West during the 31st annual Old Central City Days festival. The 32nd annual festival is set for Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11, at 14th Street West in Huntington.
Kennedi Wise, 7, left, and Raelynn Kingery, 7, of Ceredo, work on crafts together as the 31st annual Old Central City Days festival. The 32nd annual festival is set for Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, at 14th Street West in Huntington, and will feature even more activities for kids in collaboration with the Huntington Children’s Museum.
Mary Moreland, of Huntington, right, and Heather Sullivan, of Chesapeake, Ohio, shop at the Village Renew-All Antique Mall at the 31st annual Old Central City Days festival. The 32nd annual festival is set for Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, at 14th Street West in Huntington.
Tie Dye Artist David Hufstetler organizes a rack of clothing items as the 31st annual Old Central City Days festival in 2022. The 32nd annual festival is set for Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, at 14th Street West in Huntington.
People browse through shops and vendors set up along 14th Street West during the 31st annual Old Central City Days festival. The 32nd annual festival is set for Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11, at 14th Street West in Huntington.
Kennedi Wise, 7, left, and Raelynn Kingery, 7, of Ceredo, work on crafts together as the 31st annual Old Central City Days festival. The 32nd annual festival is set for Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, at 14th Street West in Huntington, and will feature even more activities for kids in collaboration with the Huntington Children’s Museum.
Mary Moreland, of Huntington, right, and Heather Sullivan, of Chesapeake, Ohio, shop at the Village Renew-All Antique Mall at the 31st annual Old Central City Days festival. The 32nd annual festival is set for Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, at 14th Street West in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The historic Old Central City section of Huntington continues experiencing a modern-day revival, which will be on display this weekend at the 32nd annual Old Central City Days festival June 9-11 on 14th Street West.
New to this year’s festival are live creature displays that have come about through the Old Central City neighborhood working together with the Huntington Children’s Museum, which will officially open its doors a couple of years from now.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.