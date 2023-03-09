BARBOURSVILLE — There are many hotspots in the U.S. that are producing a lot of young talent that plays bluegrass and American roots music these days, and the region surrounding Berea, Kentucky, is one of them.
For years, the Berea area was known for the Renfro Valley Barn Dance and the home of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and more. Fortunately, that grassroots tradition of young bluegrass music players rising up there is still intact. One band that is benefiting from that is the Olde Towne Project, who performs at the Mountaineer Opry this weekend.
The show is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
Playing with the Olde Towne Project is Danny Barnes. Many here in the Tri-State will remember Danny’s brother Randy Barnes, who currently plays with the award-wining, southern Ohio-based group Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers.
The Barnes Brothers were born and raised near Richmond, Kentucky, in a family that played bluegrass music.
“We grew up in Madison County, Kentucky, and our dad was a bluegrass musician who also taught music and had his own band that traveled and everything,” said Danny Barnes. “His name is William Earl Barnes. While we were growing up and still very young, in our household we were not allowed to touch my dad’s instruments because they were high-dollar items like Martins and Gibsons and more. So, when he would go to work during the day, Randy and I would slip the instruments out of their cases and work on songs that we had seen him teach other people the night before. Soon, we could actually play several songs before knew about it. But our Mom let it slip one day that we were playing his instruments and once he knew we were interested in music, then our dad started working with us as well. By the time we were 8 years old, he had us out playing full shows as the Barnes Family Band, and we progressed from there.”
Barnes and business partner Randall Conn run the music shop and recording studio located in Berea known as Music Makers Inc. That’s where Barnes gets to meet and pick with the local talent, some of whom would eventually perform with the Olde Towne Project band.
“The Olde Towne Project is a group of musicians that also travel and play with other known bands in the area, and in the so-called ‘off months’ we will play at several different venues,” said Barnes. “The group that will be performing at the Mountaineer Opry up there this weekend will be myself, Curt Chapman, Randall Conn, his son Tyler Conn, and a young guitar player by the name of Dillon Abney. We have a pile of players down here in this area that we jam with from time to time, and on occasion, we’ll get out and play some gigs here and there.”
Many Tri-State bluegrass fans will know of Curt Chapman because of his years playing with the late, great J.D. Crowe and with the band Flashback.
“In nearby Richmond, we have Eastern Kentucky University, and they have a little bluegrass music ensemble there that is put together with students,” said Barnes. “Pam Perry is the director of that student bluegrass band, and she was in the country group Wild Rose and the bluegrass band the New Coon Creek Girls. She was nominated for a Grammy Award and a CMA Award back in the day before being a regular performer at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Complex for many years. In my case, I also find good young pickers by word of mouth and by the people who just wander through our music shop. We also do instrument repairs as well as run the recording studios, where we will bring in musicians for folks that want to record a demo of their original songs.”
Barnes describes the Olde Towne Project band as a group of fine pickers who represent the old-time way of playing bluegrass music.
“We sort of pull our music from a lot of the old-school traditionalists,” said Barnes. “We like to play the Stanley Brothers’ music and a lot of the music of J.D. Crowe and The New South, and we’ll even do some original tunes. We also like to mix it up a bit and do some older country songs. We were lucky enough to know all of those old songs by being around our dad, who was friends with the McClain Family, J.D. Crowe, Jim and Jesse, and Don Reno and more.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.