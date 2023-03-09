The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Screenshot 2023-03-08 135722.png

Olde Towne Project, based in Berea, Ky., will perform for the Mountaineer Opry at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville.

 Submitted photo

BARBOURSVILLE — There are many hotspots in the U.S. that are producing a lot of young talent that plays bluegrass and American roots music these days, and the region surrounding Berea, Kentucky, is one of them.

For years, the Berea area was known for the Renfro Valley Barn Dance and the home of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and more. Fortunately, that grassroots tradition of young bluegrass music players rising up there is still intact. One band that is benefiting from that is the Olde Towne Project, who performs at the Mountaineer Opry this weekend.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you