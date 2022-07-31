Like a lot of people, Cathy Nutter loves to travel — has her whole life. And around the time she turned 60, it occurred to her that she had a long list of places she still wanted to go, things she wanted to see.
“I’m a very adventurous, active person, and I’m like, ‘OK, there’s gonna come a time when I can’t do all this — 18,000 steps in a day, 10-mile hikes. So let’s focus on that stuff this decade,’” she told herself.
Never mind that a global pandemic had shut things down for a while and driven prices for just about everything through the roof. There was a new sense of urgency that pushed her beyond the challenges that could have been permanent road blocks.
“I just thought, ‘There’s gonna come a day when I can’t do all that.’ And I thought, ‘Wait a minute, I really better do a lot of physical activity the rest of my 60s.’”
With that, she stopped wondering if she would travel and started working on how. She knew she would figure it all out — she just didn’t realize that from her first trip she would unwittingly became a source of inspiration for countless people — particularly women, it seems.
“Practically not a day goes by, somebody doesn’t come up to me somewhere and they’ll almost just get in my ear and whisper to me. They’ll say, ‘I loved your trip to Utah. It has inspired me or my daughter,’” she said.
“I hear people just say I inspired women because that’s what I put on Facebook. I’m like, ‘Don’t wait for some man to take you. Don’t wait until you get married. I mean, you’re capable of doing this.’”
The inaugural trip was four years in the making.
That’s when she began studying van life and how to “build out” a van for travels. If you’re not familiar with the concept, imagine the greatest DIY project you’ve ever tackled, then add wheels and a motor. But mid-pandemic, she found prices had suddenly jumped and the basics were far beyond what she was willing to pay.
“So last October, I ordered a new (Subaru) Outback. And when it came in, in December, I was all ready to rock,” she said.
Still, there was work to be done.
“I bought a twin-size memory foam, a nice mattress, to put in there … And then I saw in Sam’s Club, they had these wooden crates that were unfinished for, like, $14 or something, and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s what I could use.’”
She cut a few inches off the width of the mattress and added what she calls the “Nutter touch” — a couple of screws, spray paint and some fancy duct tape along with some “non-skid stuff … so that allowed me to put a top shelf, my fan … and my little air conditioner.”
Not to mention — get this — her coffee maker and her laptop for binge-watching favorite shows on the road. All powered through a Jackery lithium ion battery that uses solar power or the cigarette lighter to charge.
“I’m telling you even watching my Netflix on my iPad for two or three hours at night, even that little air conditioner, really it just didn’t use up much.”
All — or at least many — of the comforts of home in 108 cubic feet.
“When you make yourself small, it allows you to live big,” she said.
“If you read any great spiritual leaders from eons ago forward, they all say if you live simply, you have greater life experiences. And so I’ve been trying to do that.”
Nutter hit the road May 9 and spent the first night at a rest area in Kansas, where the sunrise was so beautiful the next morning that she took a picture. A few nights later, she made it to Utah.
“I hit all five national parks,” she said.
There’s Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion — each of them vast, and vastly different from the lush green mountains and blue rivers of West Virginia. There were blistering hot days and nights where the temperatures dropped below freezing. Here she found desert rocks and orange-brown cliffs, sandy sweeping vistas, purple cacti and steep, twisted hiking trails where strangers from around the world felt like friends.
“Not one bad experience. It was positive all the way. I just talked to everybody, and there’s like an unspoken thing. We all helped one another,” she said.
“Some of these trails are steep, and so you just slide — I don’t care how good your hiking boots are. Rocks roll,” but people helped one another, she added.
“And the same way with National Park signs. When you come up to the sign, there’s always a crowd of people waiting to get up there and take pictures. Nobody even has to ask. It kind of restored my faith in humanity after some of this negativity.”
She mostly stayed at campgrounds where she could shower and wash clothes as needed, often building a campfire at night for cooking and opening up the hatchback to enjoy the views before nightfall.
One night, nestled in her bed, she thought it was raining.
It was not.
“I am in the middle of a sandstorm,” she said, amused, in a video post. “I’m good! But this has been a little excitement tonight.”
Traveling alone, she found she was far more open to meeting people on the road than she might have been had there been the comfort zone of a friend. To adventurous souls like Nutter, staying on the road, surrounded by fellow kindred spirits, was a far different — far superior — experience than going from one nameless hotel to the next. It wasn’t frightening, she said.
But she was well armed, just in case.
“I had a gun, mace, air horn, taser, a whistle. Didn’t need any of it,” she said.
“Those are the two things when you’re traveling. Be prepared and be aware, always.”
At one point, in the midst of a driving rain storm, she pulled into a big commercial truck stop and decided to spend the night. A man and his wife had parked nearby.
“I said, ‘Are you two going to be camping here tonight, too?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘OK, I was just checking because I’m sleeping in my car here tonight.’
“And he said, ‘I am a retired Vietnam veteran and we are on our way to West Virginia for a Memorial Day rally.’ Oh, my God, my mouth just dropped open. I said, ‘You got to be kidding me.’ About that time, he saw my (license) plate and he goes, ‘Oh my God, you’re from West Virginia.’ So it was like, ‘You don’t worry about a thing. I’ll look out for you.’”
She covered roughly 4,000 miles in just under three weeks, spent $600 on gas and had the time of her life.
If the trip itself was a personal test — and it was — she passed with flying colors. She plans to run that new Subaru into the ground and then get a van or motor home to take on the road for a full year.
“It would have been so easy for me to just stay in hotel rooms, but it basically was to prepare myself for a year in this kind of life,” she said.
“I had to feel safe the whole time. And let me tell you something, it was like I had angels around me all the time.”