Ona added to Huntington ‘Mountain Stage’ lineup
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington-based band Ona has joined the lineup for the outdoor “Mountain Stage with Larry Groce” concert to be held on Marshall University’s campus at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16.
This event, part of the celebration of Huntington’s 150th anniversary, will be held rain or shine.
Formed in Huntington in 2013, Ona is comprised of longtime friends Brad Goodall (keys), Bradley Jenkins (vocals/guitar), Zach Johnston (bass), Max Nolte (drums), and Zach Owens (guitar).
Ona’s debut record “American Fiction” reached critical success, appearing on NPR best-of lists, SIRIUS Radio airplay, in addition to their debut performance on “Mountain Stage.” The band’s highly anticipated second record “Full Moon, Heavy Heart” features nine songs co-written by the band.
In addition to Ona and A.J. Croce, Mountain Stage’s April 16 lineup will also feature the powerhouse Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and additional acts to be announced at a later date.
All seating in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the campus of Marshall University will be general admission and socially distanced. Doors at the stadium will open at 6:30 p.m. All local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 in place at that time will be enforced.
General admission tickets are $60, which includes all taxes and fees. To purchase tickets, visit http://ticketmaster.com, or call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
