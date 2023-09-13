ONA — A popular event that led to the reopening of Ona Speedway more than 20 years ago is making a return this weekend.
The Ona Speedway sat dormant following the 1975 season. When the Ona Airpark was built on the property, then-property owner Donnie Chapman hosted a car and plane show called “Wings & Wheels,” a celebration of the past and present of the speedway with airplanes and hot rods. Organizers say it was this event and laps taken on the speedway by some NASCAR show cars that led to Chapman reopening the Ona Speedway in 1995.
Since 1995, the speedway has operated consistently all but a few years, and has been in operation every year under current owners Bill and Lynn Bauer.
While the event is being brought back under a different name -- the West Virginia Roar & Soar Car & Plane Show -- organizers say it will once again be a celebration of Cabell County’s home for speed.
The West Virginia Roar & Soar Car & Plane Show, planned for Saturday, Sept. 16, will feature a full day of family fun with a car show, plane show, swap meet, DJ, inflatables for kids, food and giveaways. The show will run from noon until 5 p.m. with registration from 11 a.m. until noon.
The car show will have the cars parked all around the historic 7/16ths mile speedway. Entrants to the car show will get to make a slow lap around the speedway when coming to park their car, allowing photo ops for drivers and a chance for spectators to get to walk on the track. The first 50 entrants to the car show receive dash plaques.
Planes will also be on display. Pilots are encouraged to fly into the Ona Airpark and park their planes and enjoy the day.
The speedway is also hosting a swap meet that will take place in the pit area and covered space under the tech shed. Swap meet vendors can set up for $40, which includes two admission passes. General vendors as well as food truck vendors are welcome to participate at a cost of $40 as well.
There will be a jump house for kids, a DJ and door prizes will be awarded every 30 minutes.
Admission to the show is only $7 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and younger. All spectators will enter through the Ona Speedway entrance, get ticketed at the Ona Speedway pit gate, and park in the Ona Speedway pit area. Entry for the car show is $10 and car show entrants will enter at the airport entrance where they will be on asphalt the entire time.
