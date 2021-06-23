ONA — The Ona Speedway will host the J. R.’s Frame & Body Firecracker Extravaganza on Friday and Saturday. The weekend will feature nine different divisions of racing, some fan deals, and the Yes Chevrolet/Yes Ford Fireworks Show.
Friday’s racing program will have the lowest ticket prices of the season with a special fan appreciation price of $5 general admission for ages 11 and up. Children 10 and under will be admitted free. The Keaton’s Collision Center Late Models, Greg Chandler Frame & Body Sport Mods, Contempo Trophy & Awards U Cars, and Chandler Auto Performance Crazy Compacts will be in action on Friday, with racing to start at 7 p.m.
Saturday, a fireworks show will follow the racing program that will feature McCam Builders Modifieds, Rocky Top’s Pizza Street Stocks, McCam Builders Classic Cars, Southern Ohio Speed Legends Car Pro, and Keaton’s Collision Center Legends Car Semi-Pro. Racing will start at 7 p.m. and adult general admission is $15.
Racers in Christ will provide a bounce house for children to enjoy while at the track. Eleven-year-old ARCA/CRA Junior Late Model tour star Carson Lucas will also be at the track for a meet-and-greet event.
For more information, visit www.onaspeedway.com.