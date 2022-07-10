BARBOURSVILLE — Petco Love presented a $50,000 grant to One By One Animal Advocates in front of Petco at Merritt’s Creek Farm in Barboursville on Tuesday.
According to One By One director Heather Aulick, this grant will go toward contracting a veterinarian, veterinary technician and an assistant, purchasing medical supplies, and providing medical care to additional animals that would have otherwise been surrendered to a shelter.
One By One officially formed as a volunteer-based organization in 2013 with the goal of reducing the euthanasia rate at local animal shelters by networking with rescue centers that vet and adopt out dogs and cats. The idea came to Aulick when she and a few other women were visiting a local shelter to take photos and walk the dogs.
“We found at the time — this was different management — that we would go in one day and walk a perfectly healthy dog and go in the next day and they had been euthanized for no reason — not for illness, not for behavioral issues — and we just couldn’t live with that,” she said.
“We started reaching out to rescues to see if we could form relationships with them, and we would pull the animals out to foster and get them vetted and then arrange transportation to send them to rescues where they’re adopted.”
Since then, Aulick said the organization has grown to help shelters across the Tri-State and has seven daily workers and around 40 to 50 volunteers on a regular basis.
In the past nine years, Aulick said One By One has provided medical assistance to more than 30,000 animals, with over 5,200 animals having been rescued and rehomed in just the past year. The organization’s primary local shelter, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, has transitioned to a 98% live-release shelter over the past three years, and the shelter credits the organization with helping to make this possible, according to a news release.
“Our primary goal is still to prevent euthanasia,” Aulick said. “We try to pull the animals out of the shelter, get them healthy and vetted, and send them on to rescue. We have now taken the responsibility of community strays, particularly injured, because if no one accepts financial responsibility, it’s the policy of the vet clinics to euthanize.”
She said when the organization finds homes for pets, it is often out of the area, which helps reduce overpopulation. The animals that do not leave the area will be vetted, spayed or neutered, and returned to the community.
Aulick said the organization’s title comes from their motto, “One by one until there are none.” This means their ultimate goal is to make sure animals no longer need them by preventing overpopulation in a humane way and finding ways to prevent euthanasia.
Aulick said she worried that rescues would slow down during the pandemic, but adoption rates increased. Now that people are returning to work, however, the pets they no longer want are being returned to shelters.
“Right now, our fosters are full, our rescues are full, so we’re always looking for more volunteers,” she said. “We need people who are willing to open their hearts and homes to dogs and cats for a short period of time just to provide them the care that they would give their own pet, and we pay for all expenses.”
Petco Love has partnered with One By One to help them with their goal through a $50,000 grant, which field program manager Wendy Fontaine said is one of hundreds Petco Love announced this year totaling $15 million.
Fontaine said the organization has invested more than $330 million into animal welfare organizations since its start in 1999. She said 92% of the organization’s funding is raised when patrons donate at the register of any Petco store, which is then invested into around 4,000 animal welfare organizations nationwide.
Aulick said Petco Love is also making an impact on local shelters through Petco Love Lost, which helps reunite lost pets with their owners. Beyond this, Fontaine said Petco Love helps during disasters, supports therapy and service dogs, and hosts a Pet Cancer Awareness Month where the organization invests in pet cancer treatments and research.
“It’s amazing to be able to help these animals and these organizations and just see the great work that they do,” Fontaine said.
To volunteer for One By One Animal Advocates, individuals may email onebyoneaa@gmail.com or visit the One By One Animal Advocates Facebook page for more information.