My friend Sarah waited on the corner of a street, maybe a third of a mile from the eventual finish line of the Charleston Distance Run. With her hat pulled down and carrying a backpack, she might’ve been mistaken for a vandal.
My friend could never pull off posing as a terrorist. At 70 and small of frame, nobody would believe it, but she is capable of a certain amount of mischief.
Dropping and unzipping the pack in front of her, she reached in and pulled out a single can of beer.
“Hey, do you want this?” She called as I turned the corner.
I laughed and said yes. She scurried up from her post on the sidewalk, met me in the street and I never broke stride.
The policeman standing nearby seemed amused as we completed the transfer. No arrests were made. It wasn’t like I’d been given anything to enhance my performance.
After much work, even more soreness and a couple of false starts I had finally made it to the end of the Charleston Distance Run with the help of a lot of friends, particularly Charleston’s Grrl Gang Running Group.
Over the last couple of days leading up to the race, I’d been worrying myself. Had I trained enough? Did I really know what I was doing?
I wasn’t injured, just continually sore. I couldn’t shake it and was concerned that come Saturday morning the aggravating aches would turn into something more serious, though I’d already decided I was going to cross that finish line even if I had to do it on one foot.
But I didn’t want to break from running. I wanted to run the entire race without walking, even if the running wasn’t very fast.
There’s no shame in walking or limping to the finish line. There’s no shame in not finishing the race, either. Nothing great was going to be decided. The winner of the 15-mile race didn’t get to be Governor or even the Mayor of Flavortown.
Everybody who signed up got a T-shirt. Everybody got a coffee mug and a tote bag.
Trophies went to the winners, which is nice, but you can straight-up buy those things at thrift stores. Most of them don’t even have anyone’s name on them.
But I wanted to finish the race my way — and so, I prepared.
Days before, I’d ordered new running shorts with a pocket to hold my cell phone. This was to let me use my clunky running belt to easily hold my car keys and the little gel packets I’d eat during the race to keep from winding up in a storm drain screaming from leg cramps.
The night before the race I got my gear together and put together a bag of clean clothes to wear after I’d washed off whatever horror 15 miles squeezed out of my oily pores.
I loaded up my hydration pack and carefully squeezed the air out of it.
The hydration pack would help me get water without having to try to snag cups of water at the aid stations along the course. I wasn’t very good at grabbing and drinking while still moving. Most of the time the water ended up in my face, but not in my mouth.
I didn’t want to end up dehydrated and sick before the end of the race, but also didn’t want to spend two hours being chased by the squish, squish, squish of water sloshing around on my back.
Saturday morning, I woke up anxious, but with plenty of time to get to the starting line in front of the Capitol.
In fact, I woke up early and decided that because I had time to kill, I should replace the old toilet seat in my bathroom I’ve been meaning to all week. Then, it seemed like I needed to clean the shower — and make sourdough bread, and repack my gym bag, and take the dogs out a couple of more times and wash some dishes.
I left the house to go to the race later than I meant to, but I still managed to park at Laidley Field with enough time to get to the starting line.
Stacie Bowman from Grrl Gang saw me across the way and walked over as I was trying to attach my race bib to the front of my shirt. We laughed about our mostly unnecessary anxiety, and then she went on as I figured out the easiest way to attach the little paper number to my shirt was to take the shirt off.
I stretched as I walked over to the Capitol and then realized halfway across the grounds that I’d left my full hydration pack in the back seat of the car. I’d taken too long to get to the race. There wasn’t time to go back and get it.
I got into the crowd just ahead of the cannon firing to start the race.
Those of us toward the back eased forward. I didn’t rush out and try to get ahead. I started slowly, gently, not really picking my pace until after the second mile.
This wasn’t about running the course and hitting a particular number. I just wanted to finish.
The race itself was pleasant. The other runners were friendly and people from around the city came out to cheer us on. Different groups, clubs and neighborhoods got together, set up tables and handed out cups of water.
Because I now had to, I took something at nearly every station after the first mile, though it took a couple of tries to work out how to get most of the water into my mouth.
On the course, I found friends from the Grrl Gang and ran with some for a time. I met other acquaintances, and people I knew (or who knew me) shouted support and encouragement from yards and driveways.
I dodged a couple of cars on Louden Heights. One came around a curve and hit the brakes as soon as they saw a few of us in the middle of the road. It was supposed to be a closed course, but I guess a few people had missed the note about an annual race happening in their neighborhood for the 50th time.
I got through to the end with little trouble, though by the 13th mile, my legs felt heavy and stiff. I was soaked with sweat and aid-station water. I wasn’t just tired. I was weary.
At that intersection before the stadium, I took the beer from Sarah, but waited until I crossed the finish line before I cracked it open and took a celebratory sip. Then I downed the rest of the thing before someone came to take it away.
My time wasn’t anything memorable — around 2 ½ hours. I finished somewhere in the vast middle of the pack.
Walking around, I checked in with some of the Grrl Gang. We talked about our races. Vikki Faw and I commiserated about the cars. Vikkie finished 10 minutes ahead of me. Jon Hill, who I’d met during the Spring Hill Cemetery runs, had run his race in under two hours.
The race was a victory for many of us.
A lot of time, effort and expense had gone into preparing for something we knew only a handful of people could actually win. Winning was never the point. Success was just in getting to the starting line. Anything beyond that was a bonus, including finishing.
Even before the Charleston Distance Race was run, I’d been saying to anyone who’d listen, that this was my last long-distance race. The training was just too hard on me. I wasn’t cut out for the long runs.
Which was maybe the entire point of trying to run them anyway.
But maybe next year, the same distance. Just a little bit faster.