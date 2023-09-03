A few weeks back, Nial Paul, my CrossFit friend and the semi-official running guru at CrossFit West Virginia, gently suggested that I knock off some of my training.
I’d had a particularly bad morning in class. I was noticeably stiff. Jogging made me wince. I could not jump, and I limped.
We talked about how I’d been preparing for the Charleston Distance Run, and I told him about running 12 miles in Clay County.
Nial listened and then said, “You don’t have to do that again before the race.”
He advised against it.
This was a familiar conversation. I have a habit of overdoing when I should maybe slow down.
The Charleston Distance Run was for 15 miles, but I didn’t need to try and log that before race day. Training like that was risking injury and missing the race — something I’d done before.
“You can do what you want,” Nial said, shrugging.
I knew he was right. So, I stopped trying to see just how many miles I could crank out before Sept. 2. My weekday runs crept up to 4 or 5 miles, but I let the weekend runs stay at around 10 miles.
I slowed down, too. I made sure I carried water and changed the running playlist on my phone to include more feel-good hits from the ‘70s and fewer songs about revenge, murder, or dating Dave Coulier.
But I didn’t phone the training in. I kept running hills. I joined the Grrl Gang Runners for the Tuesday night open run at Spring Hill Cemetery. I even signed on to meet the gang and run some part of the Charleston Distance Run Course the Sunday before the big race.
Part of me wanted to try to do the whole thing — just tough it out and take the pain, as dumb as that was. I hadn’t really decided one way or another until after the gang invited me to tag along for the “We Don’t Know Sports” podcast.
I really couldn’t say no. Being on a sports podcast was such a rare opportunity for me.
What do I know about sports or talking about sports?
Nothing. Nothing at all.
“We Don’t Know Sports” is recorded in a very nice garage somewhere in the backwoods of Poca, West Virginia, where cellphone service was a little spotty. It was the passion project of three old friends who go by chadthemark, Mr. Brown and Canadian Biggie.
I’m sure they have real names, but it seemed fine to let them be who they want. They let me swear on their show, and nobody has ever let me do that.
The podcast has been around for years and has nearly 200 episodes, which is impressive. Podcasting is a volatile landscape. People start podcasts all the time. People also quit them just as fast.
Projecting your voice out into the abyss to be judged on everything from your accent to what you have to say is hard.
The guys from “We Don’t Know Sports,” (two of the three who could make it) wanted to talk to Tricia Roblee and whoever else from the Grrl Gang about their running club.
I went mostly as moral support.
The podcast was breezy and fun. They offered us beer (or water) and asked why we got into running.
That’s always a funny question to me.
Somehow, every other kind of physical activity always seems self-explanatory.
You lift weights because you want to be strong. You swim because it’s good practice for emergencies and an opportunity to be almost naked in public. You ride a mountain bike because you want to be impaled on a pine tree far, far away from medical attention or reliable cell service.
Running doesn’t make sense to a lot of people. I don’t know how many times I’ve heard, “I only run when I’m chased and maybe not even then.”
Most of the gang’s reasons sounded familiar. A lot of us started running to try and fix something we thought we’d broken. We’d let ourselves go. We’d stopped being active, had let the pounds add on, or we needed some way to cope with the lives we had.
Tricia talked about running with the gang as turning into impromptu therapy sessions. The group motto was “Go Go, Not Cry Cry.”
Sometimes tears were shed, but they were good tears — mostly.
The short answer was that running got us moving, and it made things better.
Chad joked that they’d invited us for laughs and got inspirational speeches. He wasn’t wrong.
Every time I stood still for two minutes around this bunch, I got a lesson in grit. On the day of the podcast, it came from Sissy.
“I’m 65 and I’m OK with it,” she crowed.
Sissy had run the Charleston Distance Run in her 20s, in the early years of the race, back when the event had drawn a larger field of athletes.
She’d been a runner for years, then not a runner for a while and had come back to it.
At some point, she’d picked up diabetes. Running helped her manage the disease, but also influenced how she trained.
Running long distance requires taking in more calories. Running marathons practically requires you to eat like a horse, but what you eat is a lot trickier when you’ve also got to keep an eye on your blood sugar.
Others might not even bother with trying to maintain the balance, but Sissy was training to run the Chicago Marathon. She had diabetes but had raised money for charity to get the opportunity to run a monster race.
Meanwhile, I routinely complained about chafing.
Sissy managed her health issues and also followed a training plan. Virtually everyone in the Grrl Gang had some sort of training plan to help them get through the Charleston Distance Run or a marathon. Some were already running 15 miles on the weekend.
I was the weird one for not following something more specific.
So, a week before the Distance Run, I did two-thirds of the course at an easy pace and felt pretty good about it. This wasn’t training for a competition. It was preparation for a milestone, an event, maybe even a party.
We stopped a couple of times to wait on folks, to refuel and to watch a friend’s dog chase bubbles in the yard.
It was the most pleasant 10-mile run I ever remember running — and I was barely sore the next day.
Just to be sure I was on the right track, I checked back in with Nial the next day. We talked about nutrition.
He warned against mixing Gatorade with the sport beans, chews or gels, which contain carbohydrates, minerals and, often, caffeine.
Nial put a hand over his stomach. “They can cause blockages.”
Not permanent blockages, but I might not be all that comfortable while it resolved.
If I wanted to eat something during the race, he said I should probably stick to just drinking water.
“What about a beer?” I asked.
Sometimes, people offer beer to runners.
Nial smiled and rolled his eyes.
“Sure,” he said.
A little beer probably wouldn’t hurt.