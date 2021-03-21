HUNTINGTON — A year after its debut was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the inaugural Huntington Comic & Toy Convention will take place June 5-6 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
The convention celebrates comic books, toys, pop culture and anime. Similar events typically host workshops, provide space for tabletop and/or role-playing games, and offer a marketplace for fans looking to purchase memorabilia and more.
Special guests for the Huntington convention include Johnny Yong Bosch and Jason David Frank from the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” professional wrestler Kevin Nash, and stunt performer Dickey Beer, whose career in Hollywood spans four decades and includes such notable franchises as “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.”
“Star Trek: The Next Generation” actress Marina Sirtis and 1980s “Doctor Who” star Colin Baker were scheduled to appear, but convention organizers said they doubt either will be able to attend due to international travel restrictions.
However, more guests could be added in the coming weeks.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the convention will look different than other conventions of its type have in the past. Mountain Health Arena will require guests to pass a temperature check and answer a health questionnaire. Face coverings must be worn at all times, except while eating and drinking in a designated socially distanced seating area.
Additional health protocols will be in place and adjusted in accordance with guidelines from state and local health officials.
Tickets purchased for the 2020 convention will be valid for June or could be used for 2022, if a ticket-holder is unable to attend in 2021. Only a limited number of new tickets will be sold for this year. With restricted attendance allowed, the event is expected to sell out.
Ticket prices are $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday or $30 for both days. A special VIP pass is available for $45. For more information, visit huntingtoncomiccon.com or mountainhealtharena.com.