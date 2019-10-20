HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has added the PastPerfect collections database to its website so that visitors can explore thousands of objects in HMA’s permanent art holdings.
“The Huntington Museum of Art owns more than 16,000 art objects and the PastPerfect collections database will allow visitors to search for individual pieces of artwork to learn more about each one,” said HMA Registrar Linda Sanns, whose job duties include maintaining records and locations for the thousands of objects in HMA’s care.
Currently, there are more than 2,400 objects that can be researched in the PastPerfect collections database on HMA’s website at https://hmoa.pastperfectonline.com/ The online site is a work in progress with additional records being added continuously.
“Our goal is to eventually have every object in HMA’s permanent collection added to the online PastPerfect collections database,” Sanns said. “HMA Curatorial Assistant John Spurlock is taking a high-resolution image of everything in the collection and I am adding the photos and details about the objects into the database.”
Having online access to the art objects in HMA’s collection has been a longtime goal.
“I am very proud of the work that Linda Sanns and John Spurlock are doing,” said HMA Senior Curator Chris Hatten. “This is a time-consuming and awe-inspiring undertaking. Imagine taking thousands and thousands of photographs and organizing the records for each object in such a large art collection. This is in addition to many other duties that they both have at the Huntington Museum of Art.”
The PastPerfect collections database will also be an important resource for students and researchers.
“This project will let other art institutions and researchers know about the amazing works that exist in our collection,” Hatten said. “We’ve published catalogs and books about our collection, and it is important to continue to do so. Now, though, anyone with a computer will be able to discover the vastness and significance of the HMA Collection.”
For more information on events and programs at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.