PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A breast cancer diagnosis is presenting more challenges in an already challenging pandemic year for a 33-year-old Proctorville, Ohio, wife and mother of four.
Earlier this year, “I went to see my gynecologist because I did feel that my left breast felt different,” Sade (pronounced Sha-day) Michael said. “My body could tell something was wrong.”
Michael’s gynecologist referred her to the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center in Huntington, where she received an ultrasound, mammogram and a biopsy.
“I was diagnosed with an invasive ductal carcinoma on July 27,” she said. “They caught it in the second stage, which sounds a little scary, because that’s invasive. … They say the younger your age, 35 and younger, your breast tissue is really dense, so mammograms a lot of times won’t even pick it up in the earlier stage. Even if you know something’s wrong and have had tests and nothing showed up, keep telling them, because you never know. It could be nothing, but it could turn out to be something they can treat. It might not be an easy road, but they’re going to take care of you and know what to do. Nobody knows your body like you do. That’s really, really important.”
Michael is taking estrogen blockers until chemotherapy begins. She said she was to learn earlier this week the exact amount and length of treatment that will be recommended.
She said she has always been health conscious and initially wasn’t overly concerned before getting her diagnosis.
“I didn’t think it was anything but maybe a cyst or something, but they said they’d have to cut (me) open and take (it) out,” she said.
“I think it is really important to do self-check exams and listen to your body if you know something’s not right,” Michael said. “Very rarely do I go to the doctor unless I know something is wrong. I kind of stay on top of gynecological issues, because there have been female problems and different cancers in my family, but no breast cancer I was aware of.”
She also encourages other women to have genetic testing done.
“That’s very important, not just for my daughters, but for my son. They said once he’s 18, he should have a yearly checkup as well. That was a shock to me,” she said.
Attitude, peer advice and moments of humor are buoying her spirits, she said.
“I try to not let myself get too down about it. There are some days where I think, ‘Wow, I’m 33 years old, with these kids and this husband and this job,’ and to hear that you have cancer. That word has not been good in our family. It was really a shock.
“Most days, I’m fine. I stay as active as I possibly can without doing too much. I like reading, I listen to music, and my mom, my aunt and I have been doing starter’s yoga. What helps me the most about that is watching them and laughing at them. They say, ‘Quit laughing — this is going to be you in about 30 years.’”
Michael said she is keeping a journal, which helps her “because the estrogen blockers give you squirrel brain.”
She has found information and encouragement through kindred spirits on social media.
“There are a lot of support groups on Facebook, including some for younger women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said.
“I’ve been reading their stories and knowing what to expect. Reading that is different from what a doctor tells you; it seems more personal. The doctors have been great in explaining things — they kind of dumb it down for me so I understand it — but the Facebook group has really done a lot for me. I see these people, some at different stages, some are going through chemo — each breast cancer has different treatments and a different process.
“Just reading that and knowing, ‘Hey, that’s something I may expect to happen. They’re dealing with it OK. I can get through this.’
“It’s something that doesn’t always turn out good, but it doesn’t always turn out bad, either. I am on Facebook if there’s anyone else going through this and would like to reach out to me as well.”