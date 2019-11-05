GREENUP, Ky. — The public is invited to join Greenup County Public Library staff and patrons for an open house at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Greenup Branch in celebration of the library’s 50th year.
Patrons are invited to share stories and memories about how the library has affected their or their family’s lives. Those unable to attend can share their stories and memories at any GCPL branch.
Special activities and events are planned throughout the year to help celebrate Greenup County Public Libraries’ 50 years of service to patrons of Greenup County. Follow along on Facebook at fb.me/greenuplibrary to stay updated and to learn more about the library’s resources.