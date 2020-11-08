Essential reporting in volatile times.

The Tri-State Worship Center in South Point will be a drop-off location for pre-packed shoebox gifts.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty, Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Through Operation Christmas Child’s network of thousands of churches around the world, God uses these simple gifts to make an eternal impact.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

The Samaritan’s Purse project will be collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide.

This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions. If churches and community groups are not yet meeting, families are encouraged to pack shoebox gifts at home with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys.

Then, bring them to one of the three Lawrence County drop-off locations during National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23. Donors will be greeted at well-marked curbside drop-offs by volunteers wearing personal protective equipment.

Lawrence County-area collection sites:

First Baptist Church

304 South 5th St.

Ironton, OH 45638

  • Monday, Nov. 16, 3-6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1-5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 19, 3-6 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 22, 12-2 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 23, 9-11 a.m.

Union Baptist Church

10109 State Route 141

Kitts Hill, OH 45645

  • Monday, Nov. 16, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 19, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 22, 12- 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 23, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Tri-State Worship Center

901 Solida Road

South Point, OH 45680

  • Monday, Nov. 16, 4-7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17, 4-7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4-6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 19, 4-7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 20, 4-6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 21, 12-3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 22, 1-4 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.

For those searching for drop-off locations outside the Lawrence County area, participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation online.

The lookup is searchable by City or ZIP code at samaritanspurse.org/occ. Additionally, Operation Christmas Child Huntington Area Coordinator Rebecca Parker-Moore may be contacted 774-641-2784.

Samaritan’s Purse also offers an option to virtually pack a shoebox gift at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Those interested in more information on Operation Christmas Child COVID-19 protocols can visit “Important COVID-19 Updates” for the latest information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions.

