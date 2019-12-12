BARBOURSVILLE — Members of Orangetheory Fitness locations in South Charleston and Barboursville recently raised $11,050 to provide Comfort Cases for foster youth in the region.
When a child is removed from their home and put into foster care, they will often have nothing on them but the clothes on their back, said Kriston Vanhorn, an adoption specialist with NECCO West Virginia.
Orangetheory joined with national nonprofit Comfort Cases to raise the money to purchase backpacks for kids, and filled them with blankets, books, a journal, pajamas and toiletries. The bags will be donated to NECCO and provided to the children they work with.
“Things that you and I take for granted, like our own toothbrush or hairbrush, those are things that can be of some comfort to these kids,” Vanhorn said. “I’ve had children ask, you know, if the home they’re going to will have a toothbrush, or what their bed will be like, or what they’ll wear when they go to sleep. Through this, they’ll have those things, and they’ll belong just to them. That’s important.”
Orangetheory raised the money in a fundraiser at its South Charleston and Barboursville locations that lasted just three weeks. Bruce Hinckson, co-owner of the gym, said it was possible through members at the fitness group, as well as its staffers.
“We are known as the studio that gives back, and we’re looking forward to doing this again,” Hinckson said. “We want to do anything that helps give people more life, and this gives more life. It really does.”
Kenisha Manning, a member at Orangetheory who volunteers with Comfort Cases, approached the owners about starting a fall fundraiser, and she said they were completely on board.
“This exceeded our expectations, it’s absolutely amazing,” Manning said. “It shows a positive side of the community response to foster care, too, I think.”
Vanhorn said a little can go a long way when it comes to supporting children in foster care. The simplest of toiletries can provide a sense of dignity, and having their own backpack or duffle bag, instead of a trash bag to carry belongings, can build confidence and provide comfort in emotionally damaging situations.
This is especially important during the holidays, Vanhorn said. Some children may be experiencing their first Christmas away from their biological family, and in a new environment where they aren’t yet comfortable.
And it’s not just individual, monetary support. She urged people to talk to their social groups, companies and churches to brainstorm ideas to help support the state’s foster children, like Manning did.
“It needs to be all hands-on, and I think more often than not people here are willing to help,” Manning said. “It’s just a matter of getting started.”
Orangetheory also planned donate an additional $900 to Comfort Cases to help the foster youth of the state.