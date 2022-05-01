ASHLAND — The Pathways to Bright Futures Foundation is bringing back The Derby Party this year.
The Derby Party will be held Saturday, May 7, from 5-11 p.m. at The Edge, 1100 Our Lady’s Way, Ashland. It will feature live viewing of the race, dinner by the Scioto Ribber and music by AAA Entertainment. The event will include dancing, a Derby Hat contest, split the pot and more.
The Pathways to Bright Futures Foundation (PTBFF) is an operating foundation that focuses on the expansion of autism services, youth substance abuse prevention and special projects. The special projects focus on unique needs of Pathways consumers, staff, and programs and services.
“The Foundation was able to assist a Pathways peer support specialist when his son required emergency surgery out of town,” said Randy Vanover, Pathways to Bright Futures Foundation chair, in a news release. “And when one Pathways staff unfortunately passed away from COVID, the Foundation was able to help the family with unexpected expenses.”
The Foundation considers each funding request and serves as a resource when no other funding sources are available. All proceeds from The Derby Party will provide funding to assist with the needs and requests.
Table sponsorships and single tickets are available to the public. For more information, to sponsor a table or to purchase tickets, contact Marshall Tyson at Marshall.Tyson@pathways- ky.org or by calling 606-329-8588, ext. 4128.
