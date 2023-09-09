ONEbox overdose reversal kits contain two doses of the opioid reversal medication naloxone. ONEbox will be distributed by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute at the Healing Appalachia music festival in Lewisburg, W.Va., Sept. 21-23.
The ONEbox opioid/naloxone emergency box, right, alongside several units of Kloxxado 8mg naloxone nasal spray devices. ONEbox will be distributed by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute at the Healing Appalachia music festival in Lewisburg, W.Va., Sept. 21-23.
ONEbox overdose reversal kits contain two doses of the opioid reversal medication naloxone. ONEbox will be distributed by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute at the Healing Appalachia music festival in Lewisburg, W.Va., Sept. 21-23.
The ONEbox opioid/naloxone emergency box, right, alongside several units of Kloxxado 8mg naloxone nasal spray devices. ONEbox will be distributed by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute at the Healing Appalachia music festival in Lewisburg, W.Va., Sept. 21-23.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute has announced a partnership with Murphy Innovative Solutions and Concepts and Hope in the Hills to train concert-goers on the life-saving overdose-reversal drug naloxone during Healing Appalachia, a music festival focused on supporting recovery.
Healing Appalachia is set for Sept. 21-23 at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg, West Virginia.
“Together Murphy Innovative Solutions and Concepts, the Institute, and Hope in the Hills — with the help of our sponsors like Gibson Guitars and Hikma Pharmaceuticals — plan to train all attendees (more than 11,000) on the use of intranasal naloxone,” Institute President Dr. Susan Bissett said in a news release. “The overall economic impact of the project exceeds $500,000, but more importantly, we have the potential to save more than 11,000 lives as event attendees return to their communities equipped to respond to drug overdose. This is truly an event where we have the opportunity to heal Appalachia by saving lives.”
Those completing naloxone training in a special tent near the festival stage will be among the first to receive a ONEbox, a state-of-the-art emergency overdose response kit created by Huntington native Joe Murphy. The kit contains a short video that walks viewers through how to respond to an overdose and administer life-saving naloxone in real time. Special merchandise from participating artists, record labels, and one-of-a-kind event merch, and other surprises will be given to people completing the naloxone training. Hikma Pharmaceuticals donated 1,000 boxes (2,000 doses) of 8mg intranasal naloxone (Kloxxodo) for the event. In addition, Gibson Guitars donated VIP bags and merchandise that will be raffled off to those completing the naloxone training.
Trainings will also occur on stage between musical performances over the three-day festival. Last year, the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute led the world’s largest one-time training of naloxone, training more than 11,000 concert-goers before the closing act, RCA recording artist Tyler Childers.
“We hope to train as many willing folks with the ONEbox at Healing Appalachia as possible — from fans and volunteers to artists, roadies, and road managers,” Charlie Hatcher, co-founder of Hope in the Hills and Healing Appalachia producer, said in the release. “Not only will this help spread life-saving naloxone and the ONEbox throughout the country, but it can reduce the stigma associated with substance use by having influential artists equipped to share the important message that everyone can save lives whether in their hometowns or out on tour.”
About 30 nationally touring acts are scheduled to play Healing Appalachia, including festival co-founder Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio with classic TAB, Gov’t Mule, Umphrey’s McGee, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Marcus King, Charles Wesley Godwin, Amythyst Kiah, Tommy Prine and many more.
Since its first concert in 2018, Hope in the Hills has given out more than $400,000 in direct grants to recovery and wellness organizations across Appalachia, according to the news release. All proceeds beyond show production are reinvested back into addiction prevention, harm reduction and recovery programs. These programs include outdoor camps for kids in trauma such as Camp Mariposa, innovative recovery-to-work initiatives such as Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company, and recovery houses around the region, including ARC in Eastern Kentucky and Recovery Point of WV. Hope in the Hills has a Music Is Healing music therapy program in Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia recovery centers as well as recent festival outreach at Mountain Grrl Experience and Holler Girl in Eastern Kentucky and Healing Appalachia.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.