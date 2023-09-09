The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute has announced a partnership with Murphy Innovative Solutions and Concepts and Hope in the Hills to train concert-goers on the life-saving overdose-reversal drug naloxone during Healing Appalachia, a music festival focused on supporting recovery.

Healing Appalachia is set for Sept. 21-23 at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg, West Virginia.

