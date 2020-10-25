HUNTINGTON — Our Lady of Fatima Parish School will host its 47th annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 8, from noon to 7 p.m.
The dinner is a drive-thru dinner only at the school, 535 Norway Ave. in Huntington. The dinner includes homemade spaghetti sauce over spaghetti noodles, salad, bread and dessert. Tickets can be purchased in advance or the day of the dinner. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per child. Call the school to purchase tickets in advance at 304-523-2861.
All proceeds go to the school, which is currently accepting applications for this school year. Our Lady of Fatima offers classes ranging from PreK to 8th grade. For more information, contact Micah O’Connor, principal of Our Lady of Fatima Parish School, at 304-523-2861 or email moconnor@olofatima.org.