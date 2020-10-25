Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Our Lady of Fatima Parish School will host its 47th annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 8, from noon to 7 p.m.

The dinner is a drive-thru dinner only at the school, 535 Norway Ave. in Huntington. The dinner includes homemade spaghetti sauce over spaghetti noodles, salad, bread and dessert. Tickets can be purchased in advance or the day of the dinner. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per child. Call the school to purchase tickets in advance at 304-523-2861.

All proceeds go to the school, which is currently accepting applications for this school year. Our Lady of Fatima offers classes ranging from PreK to 8th grade. For more information, contact Micah O’Connor, principal of Our Lady of Fatima Parish School, at 304-523-2861 or email moconnor@olofatima.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.