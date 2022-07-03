HUNTINGTON — Huntington-based OVP Health has formalized a partnership with Facing Hunger Foodbank to provide monthly food distributions in seven of the Tri-State area communities where it operates outpatient health centers.
On Monday, OVP Health president and co-founder Dr. Robert A. Hess presented the Facing Hunger Foodbank board of directors with a check for $25,000, which will fund the monthly delivery of hundreds of free food boxes to the communities of Martin County, Louisa and Ashland in Kentucky; Huntington, Williamson and Logan in West Virginia; and Proctorville, Ohio, for one year.
In addition to the company’s financial support of the food bank, the company will provide employee and community volunteers to assist with each food distribution, which will take place at either the OVP Health outpatient center in that community or a convenient location nearby, officials said.
“Several of our employees have been active volunteers at Facing Hunger Foodbank for quite a while,” Hess said. “Over the past couple of months, those volunteers have successfully recruited many of their OVP Health co-workers to join them. And what they have all discovered is that feeding their communities gives each volunteer a beautiful and tangible way to serve people, face-to-face, in a very personal and rewarding way. That’s what OVP Health is all about, and it’s why we’re now expanding our partnership with Facing Hunger Foodbank.”
During the month of June, OVP Health employees helped distribute food boxes to more than 800 families in five different communities.
“We’re already seeing tremendous benefits from this partnership,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, chief executive officer of Facing Hunger Foodbank. “OVP Health has outpatient centers in some of the most remote and impoverished areas of our region. So, this marriage of health and food is a fantastic way to make a positive impact on these communities, especially now, as inflation continues to increase food costs and make it more difficult for people to feed their families.”
OVP Health provides a range of emergency department and hospitalist services for local and regional hospitals; operates a network of community primary care centers; and offers outpatient and inpatient medication-assisted treatment and counseling services for people suffering from substance use disorder in communities across West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, company officials said.
For more information about OVP Health, visit ovphealth.com. For more information about Facing Hunger Foodbank, visit facinghunger.org.