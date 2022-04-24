BARBOURSVILLE — In a chair surveying all the shoppers and colorful products at Floyd’s on 60, Floyd Napier rocks back and forth, reflecting on the past 45 years spent growing his business.
Napier, 71, is the owner of the produce and plant business at the corner of U.S. 60 and Davis Creek Road, which opened in 2005.
What grew to be a thriving business that sells a variety of products with the knowledge of how to best preserve everything started in 1978 when Napier started selling peaches.
“I went to Romney, West Virginia, for vacation, and on the side of the road, there was somebody selling peaches at a little stand. Just peaches,” he said. “So I got 10 bushels of peaches and brought them back here. I went on (U.S.) 52 up on ‘all day curve.’ I went out there and started selling, sold out in one day. So I went back and got more, and then I went back and got more.”
Napier opened his first produce location that year at the old Huntington Market, he said. He has gone on to have different locations in Huntington and Kenova, but the U.S. 60 shop is his primary spot.
In the past, the locations have been known as Peach House, Floyd’s Produce and Plants, and Floyd’s Fruits & Flowers before finally becoming Floyd’s on 60.
Colors and aromas surround customers as they look around the market at a variety of produce, floral arrangements, shrubbery and decor. Napier said he buys items mainly from local Amish communities, but he also finds products in Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina and even gets his shrubbery from Oregon.
Even with the diverse selection of flowers, foods and fine greenery offered at Floyd’s, he can tell his customers where every item was purchased.
“I know where everything comes from,” he said. “I got out to auctions and I bid and pick everything. I go to greenhouses and pick. I pick each and every thing, and that’s why it’s the best.”
Napier has some plants that can survive winter, and he can provide tips on how to keep them alive and thriving. He can also help with other tips for gardeners and plant enthusiasts, such as which products deer like the most and the ones they leave alone.
Kim Shepard has worked with Napier for the past 15 years, and she said it’s part of the job to make sure she knows how to care for everything they sell.
Shepard said she’s loved working outside and being around the beautiful plants and delicious produce, and she learns something new every day. When asked why she thinks people should shop at Floyd’s on 60, Shepard said there were two reasons.
“For one, it’s a locally owned, small business. Our product is a lot better, a lot healthier, honestly, since we know where it came from and really everything there is to know about what we sell,” she said. “But also, to support a small business these days is more important than supporting the big corporations, I think. It goes right back into the community.”
Because of health issues, Napier said 2022 will likely be his last year running the business. He said he hopes to pass it on to his daughter or grandchildren, but right now, he’s uncertain what the future of Floyd’s on 60 will be.
Because it could be his last year in the business, Napier said he wants to finish with a bang and hopes the increased inventory makes this year his best yet.
So far, Napier said this year’s sales are going well, and he thinks it is in part due to higher gas prices and higher costs for eating out.
Similar to when the COVID-19 pandemic had most people staying home, Napier said he thinks more people have been staying home recently because of the increasing cost of going out.
“The gas prices, they increase and it costs us more to get everything, but people aren’t driving as much and they are staying home, too,” he said. “Staying home, you got to cook more. Also people are cooking more because now if they don’t cook, it’s just so expensive to eat out. It’s getting ridiculous with how much it costs to eat out.”
Amber Midkiff has worked with Napier for the past five years, but she said she has been around him and his businesses since she was little because her grandmother used to work for him, and she has enjoyed watching the business grow over the years.
For people who want a glimpse at some of the products that can be found at the shop, Midkiff said they can look at the business’s new Facebook page, Floyd’s on 60.
Midkiff has grown to think of Napier as a grandfather figure, she said, and she wants people to know how kind and supportive he is of the community.
“Anytime a school or fundraiser comes in here asking for a donation, asking if he wants to put an ad in something or whatever, he helps,” she said. “He is so supportive of the community, and he loves supporting other small businesses, supporting other local farmers. He’s just a really good guy.”
Napier has worked with churches and schools over the years, donating a variety of items and providing opportunities for children to visit the shop.
He said especially during pumpkin season, he loves seeing the schools bring students to pick out pumpkins, get their pictures taken and have a good time.
Shepard said Napier is always working and helping the community, and he never slows down.
It’s easy to see Napier works hard and pushes to keep the business at its best for people to shop, Shepard said. It’s also easy to tell he loves his job, she said, because when asked what goals he has for 2022, Napier said, “I hope I can do another year.”