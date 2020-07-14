HUNTINGTON — Renowned artist P. Buckley Moss is returning to Huntington to release as a limited edition her new painting, Huntington’s “Veteran Memorial Arch,” during her show appearance. Robert Jenks, and Patti Del Checcolo, joint owners of the 3rd Avenue Art Gallery and Custom Framing By Jenks, are hosting the event.
Moss will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, to meet collectors and sign her work. Both events are free and open to the public.
Collectors are invited to bring two previously purchased prints, paintings or products to the show. Also, the Gallery will have many of her recent works on site.
The 3rd Avenue Art Gallery is one of about 300 galleries that carry Moss’s art. Each year, she travels the country to visit up to 20 of these galleries for special shows.
Moss is well-known throughout the country for her portrayals of the Amish and tranquil landscapes.
For details on the appearance, contact Patti at 3rd Avenue Art Gallery and Custom Framing By Jenks, 733 3rd Ave., Huntington, at 740-442-2438 or pattidelcheccolo@gmail.com.