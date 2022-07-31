From left are Lance West, vice president for development; Asad Salem, of Marshall’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences; Salem’s wife, Ghada Hamad, who teaches at Huntington High School; and Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation Inc.
HUNTINGTON — A couple has established two scholarships at Marshall University in the names of their children.
Dr. Asad Salem and his wife, Ghada Hamad, established the Zaynab Salem Scholarship, named for their daughter. The scholarship will support first-generation college students studying mechanical engineering at Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.
The couple also established the Ebraheem Salem Engineering Scholarship in 2021 in memory of their son, who was Zaynab Salem’s twin brother.
Zaynab Salem earned her Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Marshall in 2018 and her Juris Doctor from Duke University in 2021. She is an associate practicing patent law at a global law firm in Austin, Texas.
Asad Salem said he and his wife want to support women in STEM fields.
“Ghada and I both work to encourage and support female high school and college students who choose to pursue STEM to make these fields less male dominated,” he said.
Asad Salem joined Marshall in 2013 as the chair of the Weisberg Division of Engineering. Under his leadership, six engineering programs were established including mechanical, biomedical and electrical/computer. He said the enrollment of women in these programs is lower than the national average, and the couple wants to help change that by providing support for women who choose these fields.
“When I came to Marshall, Marshall was very nice to us, very supportive,” he said. “This is about giving back to the community and encouraging people to go into engineering.”
Recipients of the Zaynab Salem Scholarship must have a 3.0 GPA or higher. The Ebraheem Salem Engineering Scholarship is awarded to full-time students who are engineering majors in the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. Recipients of both scholarships must be in good academic standing and demonstrate financial need.
For information, contact Marshall University’s Office of Student Financial Assistance at 304-696-3162.
