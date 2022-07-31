The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220731-hdc-scholarships

From left are Lance West, vice president for development; Asad Salem, of Marshall’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences; Salem’s wife, Ghada Hamad, who teaches at Huntington High School; and Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation Inc.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — A couple has established two scholarships at Marshall University in the names of their children.

Dr. Asad Salem and his wife, Ghada Hamad, established the Zaynab Salem Scholarship, named for their daughter. The scholarship will support first-generation college students studying mechanical engineering at Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you