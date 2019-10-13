HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington has awarded its first round of grants totaling $1,938,945 to 43 organizations serving 20 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Grants include capacity building funds for smaller organizations, and two-year funding grants for organizations that will serve as key partners in the foundation’s work to support transformative health initiatives across the Tri-State region, according to a news release from the organization.
“Our region faces more than its share of health challenges, particularly when it comes to nutrition, mental health, and addiction, but we also are blessed with innovative, resilient and hopeful people, organizations, and communities that can help reduce or eliminate those disparities,” said Sister Mary Grace Barile, the foundation’s board chairwoman. “We make these grants in service to their work.”
The Pallottine Foundation was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center to Cabell Huntington Hospital, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region.
The foundation focuses its efforts on four primary areas: food insecurity, mental health, substance abuse disorder and tobacco cessation.
Thirty-six organizations will receive a total of $253,508 to build their internal capacity. These organizations deliver health-related services in the region and have annual budgets of $2 million or less. Individual grant awards range from several hundred dollars to $25,000. Depending on the needs of the organizations, they will use their funds for a range of activities, including technology and website upgrades, staff and board development, and strategic and sustainability planning expertise.
“Dedicated nonprofits so often choose to spend their scarce resources on direct services to their clients and forego much of the needed improvements that will enhance and strengthen their internal operations and, as a result, their overall effectiveness,” foundation Chief Executive Officer Janell Ray said in the news release. “We’re hoping to help strengthen the nonprofit infrastructure throughout the region.”
The foundation also said it awarded a total of $1,685,437 to seven organizations with proven track records in addressing needs in the Foundation’s four priority areas: food insecurity, mental health, substance abuse disorder, and tobacco cessation. Each of the seven organizations will provide services within the Tri-State region. Those included:
Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless-The Center in Huntington, $299,200.
Catholic Charities West Virginia’s Center for Community Learning and Advancement in Huntington, $275,980.
Facing Hunger Foodbank’s Back Pack and Food Farmacy Programs in Huntington, $300,000.
Partners in Health Network Inc.’s Catch My Breath Program of Charleston, $276,307.
University Physicians & Surgeons’ Hope House in Huntington, $300,000.
West Virginia Local Health Inc.’s Regional Approach to Strengthening the Public’s Health in Barboursville, $75,000.
West Virginia Perinatal Partnership Inc.’s Healthy Beginnings Program in Charleston, $158,950.
The foundation defines its service area as including Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Lincoln, Mingo, Boone, Logan, Kanawha and western Putnam counties in West Virginia; Lawrence, Gallia and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Lawrence, Greenup, Carter, Johnson, Martin, Floyd and Pike counties in Kentucky.
The foundation anticipates opening a second round of grants in the spring of 2020.