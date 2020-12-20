HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and its Board of Trustees recently announced its fall 2020 Healthy Communities Initiative Awards.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington awarded 46 organizations a total of $729,521 to support initiatives that contribute to the health of communities in the Tri-State. These nonprofit organizations deliver health-related services in the region and operate with small-to-mid-size annual budgets. Based on the mission and needs of the organization, funds will support projects that address food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, general health and wellness and COVID relief.
“Our board and staff were impressed by the passion of these organizations and their commitment to improving the health of people in their communities, especially during the uncertain days of the pandemic,” said Janell Ray, chief executive officer of The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in a news release. “Our nonprofits are facing reduced donations and fundraising support, significant loss of volunteers and staff and unprecedented increased needs, in addition to the health uncertainties we all face, but are still committed to serving our communities.”
The following local organizations are among those receiving fall 2020 Healthy Communities funding:
- ASCEND Counseling and Recovery Services; Portsmouth, Ohio; $20,521.06
- Children’s Home Society of West Virginia; Huntington; $26,300.00
- City of Huntington Foundation; Huntington; $19,260.00
- Community Assistance Referral Service Inc. (CAReS); Ashland; $13,570.85
- CONTACT Huntington Inc.; Huntington; $25,805
- Ebenezer Medical Outreach Inc.; Huntington; $3,500
- Helping Hands of Greenup County Inc.; Greenup Kentucky; $6,500
- Heritage Farm Foundation; Huntington; $14,000
- Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization; Ironton; $5,000
- Lawrence County Health Dept.; Louisa Kentucky; $6,000
- Lily’s Place; Huntington; $31,500
- Marshall University Research Corporation; Huntington; $37,283
- Marshall University Research Corporation; Huntington; $15,175
- R L B Ministries/Backpack Buddies; Ironton; $5,000
- ReBUILD Inc.; Huntington; $6,500
- Ronald McDonald House of Huntington; Huntington; $18,510.72
- Southern Ohio Museum Corporation; Portsmouth, Ohio; $5,200
- The Lifehouse Inc.; Huntington; $20,000
- The Marshall University Foundation Inc.; Huntington; $12,000
- University Physicians & Surgeons Inc.; Huntington; $17,455
- West Virginia Local Health Inc.; Barboursville; $47,000
- Wings of Hope; Portsmouth, Ohio; $6,230
- YMCA of Huntington; Huntington; $11,950
For more information about the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, visit https://pallottinehuntington.org or contact Janell E. Ray at 304-397-5955.