HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington is now accepting applications for its fall 2021 Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides funding opportunities to local nonprofit organizations with a health-focused mission.
“The Pallottine Foundation is excited about the opportunity to partner with dedicated, nonprofits that inspire people to make healthier choices,” said Janell Ray, chief executive officer of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in a news release. “These organizations provide important services that address a variety of health-related challenges, including obesity, access to health care, tobacco cessation and chronic disease management. Our goal is to provide supportive and impactful resources that contribute to healthier lives for all people in our communities.”
Healthy Communities grants support health and wellness programs, along with capacity building projects, that align with the foundation’s mission to foster systemic change and empower individuals to lead lives of optimal health, self-reliance and self-respect.
Funding opportunities are open to eligible organizations serving nine counties in West Virginia, eight counties in Kentucky and three counties in Ohio. Awards range from $3,500 to $50,000 and will be announced in late November.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region.
