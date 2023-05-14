The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

VINTON, Ohio — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in partnership with Sisters Health Foundation and United Way of the River Cities, will offer a free workshop for nonprofit organizations titled “Introduction to Nonprofit Grant Writing” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Field of Hope in Vinton, Ohio.

Attendees must be connected with a registered nonprofit organization.

