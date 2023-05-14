VINTON, Ohio — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in partnership with Sisters Health Foundation and United Way of the River Cities, will offer a free workshop for nonprofit organizations titled “Introduction to Nonprofit Grant Writing” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Field of Hope in Vinton, Ohio.
Attendees must be connected with a registered nonprofit organization.
The training will feature guest speaker Alice Ruhnke, president of GrantStation, who will provide expert advice on how to find grant opportunities and write effective grant applications. Participating organizations will receive a free, two-year membership to GrantStation.com, which includes grant-maker profiles, searchable databases of grant makers, grant-seeking tools and tutorials.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region. The Foundation focuses its efforts on four core areas: food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, and tobacco cessation. It also supports capacity building and health and wellness. Its service area includes Boone, Cabell, Mason, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.