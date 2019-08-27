ASHLAND - The Paramount Players, the resident theater company of the Paramount Arts Center, will conduct auditions for "Carrie: The Musical" at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, for ages 14 through adult.
Carrie White is a misfit. At school, she's an outcast who is bullied by the popular crowd and almost invisible to everyone else. At home, she's at the mercy of her loving, but cruelly over-protective mother. But, Carrie's just discovered she has a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it. The production is based on the novel by Stephen King.
Parts are available for a large ensemble cast with many lead and featured roles. Music cuts for auditions are available at the Paramount Arts Center Box Office. The production is rated R. Everyone under the age of 18 must have parental consent to audition. Vocal auditions begin at 5 p.m., and then those auditioning will be asked to read from the script.
"Carrie: The Musical" is produced through special arrangement with Rodgers and Hammerstein Theatre Company.