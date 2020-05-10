ASHLAND — The Paramount Arts Center will host its new fundraising event, the vampire-themed “Love at First Bite” at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The new Halloween event aims to be an exciting evening of food, drinks and live music. Guests can choose to participate in cocktail attire or in costume, with all proceeds benefitting the operation and preservation of the historic theatre.
“Love at First Bite” comes in the wake of the cancellation of the Paramount’s popular Annual Gala this year due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and concern for public safety.
“We want to give our community something to look forward to,” said Holly Canfield, executive director of the Paramount, said in a news release. “We all want to be able to have a safe, fun evening with friends and to support this historic theater. A costumed event seems like a perfect way to celebrate the Performing Arts!”
Ticketing information and other details will be available soon. Sponsorships for the event may be obtained by contacting the Paramount Arts Center directly at 606-324-0007, ext. 306 or by emailing Holly@Paramountartscenter.com.
Constructed in 1931 as the Paramount Theatre and later adapted into a community arts organization, the Paramount Arts Center continues to serve the Tri-State region. In 2019, the Paramount provided 200,000 individual art experiences to local patrons, and educated 61,000 youth across 33 counties in visual and performing arts.