ASHLAND — Country singer Chase Rice’s next scheduled stop on his tour is set for Friday in Ashland, and its host, Paramount Arts Center, says it will be much different from his last stop.
Rice was criticized for a packed concert on the grounds of the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee, last weekend after video of the concert showed a large group of attendees closely packed together and not wearing masks or other face coverings.
David Miller, marketing and community engagement coordinator at the Paramount Arts Center, says they are aware of the controversy.
“We’ve been made aware of the concert that took place and feel our event will be distinctly different in many ways,” Miller said. “The Paramount Arts Center is hosting an outdoor, drive-in concert, which will closely model other drive-in concerts we’re seeing happen successfully and safely across the country.”
The concert is taking place right off Interstate 64 at BCG Land LLC Recreation Field at 917 N. Big Run Road in Ashland. It features Rice with Tyler Booth and Shelby Lore at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 3. Then on Saturday, July 4, 11-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson, along with Arlo McKinley and Tri-State staple Josh Brown & the Hard Livin’ Legends, will perform.
Miller says the events are designed to give music fans a live show experience, while still maintaining Kentucky’s social distancing guidelines.
“We’ve worked closely with both our state and local officials, including our health department, to ensure that our event either meets or exceeds current safety guidelines,” he said. “The events we have taking place this weekend are the result of months of planning, and we will make every effort to ensure patron safety and that all attendees are complying with our guidelines.”
Miller said all attendees will be given clearly defined parking and tailgating space next to their vehicles.
“Each attendee will be provided a 12-foot by 24-foot space in which to park their vehicle and put out lawn chairs,” he said.
The guidelines also said that if it is necessary for a fan to leave their designated area, safe social distancing will be strictly enforced.
“Failure to follow safe social distancing, or lack of compliance with basic rules and regulations, will cause the participant to be subject to ejection,” the guidelines read.
The Washington Post reported that while Rice encouraged everyone to “get out of your cars, get out of your trucks and party with me” for Friday’s performance, he added that fans should “please go by the rules; please go by the laws” and stay confined in their own spaces. “The safer we are now, the quicker that we get to get to actual normal live shows, which I know we all want,” he said.
For more information about Friday’s concert and the guidelines, visit ParamountArtsCenter.com/DriveIn.