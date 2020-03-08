ASHLAND — The Paramount Arts Center will host the 34th annual Spring Gala at the Bellefonte Country Club on Saturday, April 25, according to a news release.
The gala is the Paramount’s largest fundraiser of the year, with all proceeds benefiting the operation and preservation of the historic theatre.
The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 8 p.m. and dancing at 9 p.m.
The theme of this year’s event, “Run for the Rosé: The Triple Crown Gala,” celebrates the Paramount Arts Center as the Crown Jewel of the Tri-State community and recognizes its contribution to performing arts and cultural experiences.
Chairpersons for the 2020 Spring Gala are Dr. Stacy Caudill and Mr. Matthew Warnock. Co-chairs are Drs. Grace and Justin Dixon.
Sponsorships and tickets for the event may be obtained by contacting the Paramount Arts Center at 606-324-0007 ext. 306 or by emailing Holly@Paramountartscenter.com.
Constructed in 1931 as the Paramount Theatre and later adapted into a community arts organization, the Paramount in 2019 provided 200,000 individual art experiences to local patrons, educated 61,000 youth across 33 counties in visual and performing arts, and contributed $1.8 million toward the economic well-being of Ashland.