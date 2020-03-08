ASHLAND — The Paramount Arts Center will host the 34th annual Spring Gala at the Bellefonte Country Club on Saturday, April 25, according to a news release.

The gala is the Paramount’s largest fundraiser of the year, with all proceeds benefiting the operation and preservation of the historic theatre.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 8 p.m. and dancing at 9 p.m.

The theme of this year’s event, “Run for the Rosé: The Triple Crown Gala,” celebrates the Paramount Arts Center as the Crown Jewel of the Tri-State community and recognizes its contribution to performing arts and cultural experiences.

Chairpersons for the 2020 Spring Gala are Dr. Stacy Caudill and Mr. Matthew Warnock. Co-chairs are Drs. Grace and Justin Dixon.

Sponsorships and tickets for the event may be obtained by contacting the Paramount Arts Center at 606-324-0007 ext. 306 or by emailing Holly@Paramountartscenter.com.

Constructed in 1931 as the Paramount Theatre and later adapted into a community arts organization, the Paramount in 2019 provided 200,000 individual art experiences to local patrons, educated 61,000 youth across 33 counties in visual and performing arts, and contributed $1.8 million toward the economic well-being of Ashland.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.