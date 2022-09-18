ASHLAND — In 2006, the Disney Channel once again mesmerized kids around the world with its hit TV movie “High School Musical.” Since then, schools and dance companies have recreated the musical live onstage, much to the delight of all ages.
On Tuesday, the Paramount Kids dance troupe, based at the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, will present a one-night-only performance of “Disney’s High School Musical Jr.”
The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. The Paramount Arts Center is at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The Paramount Arts Center has stayed strong in recent years when it comes to presenting local theater productions. The Paramount Players troupe, led by Rick Payne, performs the more adult shows utilizing actors, singers and dancers of all ages. The Paramount Kids troupe, however, led by Director Matt Hammond, concentrates on featuring shows using talented local people who are 18 years old or younger, with the goal of cultivating the talents of the next generation.
Hammond grew up in eastern Kentucky, and when he was a teenager, he set about studying the performing arts at the collegiate level.
“I am from Louisa, Kentucky,” said Hammond. “When I was young, my family was in a southern gospel singing group and we toured around a little bit, but I sounded more like an opera singer than a southern gospel singer. So, I went to Morehead State University, where I majored in music education. Now, I just graduated with a master’s degree in arts administration from the University of Kentucky, and I am currently working on my doctorate degree at the University of Dayton in Ohio. They have an awesome online degree program called Educational Leadership For Organizations that lets me work at the Paramount during the day and work on school at night.”
When working with young people 18 and younger, one of the hardest parts of the job is choosing the right actors after the auditions — and preventing the young talent who did not make the cut from getting too discouraged.
“The good thing with the Paramount Kids junior troupe is that we try our hardest not to turn anyone away from the program,” said Hammond. “But you still occasionally get situations where some will say, ‘I didn’t get the part that I wanted.’ What we want them to learn is to prioritize a love for the arts over success in the arts, and when they do that, the problem goes away. Before I took this position, I did professional opera for about three years, and I applied for 100 jobs and I only got 20 of them, so it is something you have to deal with in this business.”
Hammond not only directs the plays and musicals for the Paramount Kids program, but he also teaches voice there.
“High School Musical Jr.” requires young talent to be what is called a “triple threat” — as in having the ability to sing, act and dance. Hammond says he is amazed at the level of talent of those who auditioned for this production.
“There are kids in this show who are just out of this world,” said Hammond. “I can’t imagine being 14 years old and having the amount of talent that these kids have right now. I’d say we have 15 to 20 all-state choir members, students who have done the Governor’s School for the Arts program, and we just had about four young people who graduated from our program last year that received four free rides to college for the arts. So, we are very blessed when it comes to kids who have drive. I try not to say the word ‘talent’ because a lot of them have talent, but we have kids that are willing to work, which is much harder to find than talent.”
After weeks of rehearsing the various parts of the High School Musical Jr. production and after days of full-show dress rehearsals, Hammond says he is confident in his troupe as Tuesday night approaches.
“I personally never get nervous about the performance, but what I do take very seriously, and our program as a whole, is thinking about the chance that this might be their one-and-only time of being exposed to the arts,” said Hammond. “So, if this is the only time that they ever participate in the arts, then I’m going to make it a good experience.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.