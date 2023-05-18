ASHLAND — In 2008, a brand-new musical hit the boards of the Broadway stage and experienced almost immediate success. Called ‘Next to Normal,’ the rock and roll musical unflinchingly delves deep into the hidden side of suburban life, where seemingly normal houses are filled with drama, mental illness, drug abuse, thoughts of suicide and other behind-the-curtain aspects of modern hive life.
The story revolves around a mother with bipolar disorder who simultaneously deals with raising a family with issues while mourning the loss of her old existence. All of that leads to thoughts of dark deeds and seeking out treatment, with the goal of climbing up out of the rubble to survive and lead one’s best life.
This weekend, the acclaimed Paramount Players will perform “Next to Normal” with a live band on the stage of the historic Paramount Arts Center, located at 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. The production will mark the end of a successful 2022-2023 season for the Paramount Players. Directing the musical is the Paramount Arts Center’s Artistic Director Rick Payne.
“Next to Normal” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and again at the same time on Saturday, May 20, with tickets ranging from $15 to $25. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
“This is our last show of the season, and we wanted it to be a little bit different, as a lot of our shows tend to be Disney musicals shows and kids’ shows, so we wanted this one to be more mature,” Payne said. “May is Mental Health Awareness Month and that was my background when I got a degree in clinical psychology, which is what I did before becoming the full-time artistic director here with the Paramount Players. Up until then, I was a clinical supervisor. So, this show ‘Next to Normal’ deals with some mental health issues. It is a heavy show, dealing with family issues that we all go through, and you experience everything while watching it. You will laugh and cry during this play, as you go through this emotional journey with this family.”
While this award-winning musical was written pre-pandemic, it seems to resonate even more now that the lockdown is behind us.
Helping to lift this story up is the rock music score that propels the tale along with over 30 songs. The book and the song lyrics of “Next To Normal” were written by Brian Yorkey and the music was written by Tom Kitt.
In 2009, “Next to Normal” won a Tony Award for Best Original Score, Alice Ripley won the Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical, and Tom Kitt and Michael Starobin won a Tony Award for Best Orchestrations.
All of the storyline plays out with the help of original rock music that keeps the audience engaged, and that is why Payne chose to bring these songs to life with live musicians instead of canned music.
“Yes, this is considered a rock musical, and even the stage set makes you feel like you are at a rock concert,” said Payne. “Our live band is onstage, which makes the show different. I tell people that if you don’t normally like musicals, you might like ‘Next to Normal’ because this has a completely different rock music feel to it. There are a lot of great songs in this play, it is set in a modern time period, and the live band makes it awesome. It won those Tony Awards because it really is a great production.”
One of the pieces required to make this show happen fell into place when the actors needed to bring to life these distinctive and important roles became available.
“We have been wanting to do this musical for a long time, but it was a matter of getting the right cast together to be able to do it,” said Payne. “But, it just so happened that all the right people were available to play these roles at the right time. Ryan Hardiman, who plays the role of the husband and father — he has done a lot of shows in the Huntington and Charleston area over the years and is known as a local theatre legend here, yet he kind of took a break from performing in recent years. But, he was able to do this play and we were elated that we could bring him in because he is amazing. Chris Sizemore, who plays the doctor in ‘Next to Normal,’ he is a Marshall grad who has done professional theatre in the Washington, D.C., area for many years. Now, he has come back to this region and has time in his schedule to do the show. So, each cast member fit their part wonderfully and it seemed like the right time for everybody to do it, so here we are.”
