The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Screenshot 2023-05-17 144546.png

The Paramount Players will perform “Next to Normal” with a live band at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on May 19 and 20. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.

 Submitted

ASHLAND — In 2008, a brand-new musical hit the boards of the Broadway stage and experienced almost immediate success. Called ‘Next to Normal,’ the rock and roll musical unflinchingly delves deep into the hidden side of suburban life, where seemingly normal houses are filled with drama, mental illness, drug abuse, thoughts of suicide and other behind-the-curtain aspects of modern hive life.

The story revolves around a mother with bipolar disorder who simultaneously deals with raising a family with issues while mourning the loss of her old existence. All of that leads to thoughts of dark deeds and seeking out treatment, with the goal of climbing up out of the rubble to survive and lead one’s best life.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you