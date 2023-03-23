The Paramount Players cast of "Matilda the Musical," from left, front row: Emma Hensley (Amanda), Candace Maynard (Matilda), and Elijah Harrington (Nigel); second row: Isabella Revely (Hortensia) and Breckyn Bivens (Matilda Understudy); third row: Cameron Malone (Bruce) and Khloe Boyles (Lavender); fourth row: Annabelle Hensley (Erica) and Nevaeh Takahashi. (Alice)
Candace Maynard plays the title role in Paramount Players’ presentation of “Matilda the Musical,” set for Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
Courtesy of Rick Payne
The Paramount Players cast of "Matilda the Musical," from left, front row: Emma Hensley (Amanda), Candace Maynard (Matilda), and Elijah Harrington (Nigel); second row: Isabella Revely (Hortensia) and Breckyn Bivens (Matilda Understudy); third row: Cameron Malone (Bruce) and Khloe Boyles (Lavender); fourth row: Annabelle Hensley (Erica) and Nevaeh Takahashi. (Alice)
Courtesy of Rick Payne
Paramount Players cast of “Matilda the Musical,” from left, front row: Isabella Revely (Hortensia), Emma Hensley (Amanda), Candace Maynard (Matilda), Elijah Harrington (Nigel), Khloe Boyles (Lavender); second row: Cameron Malone (Bruce), Nevaeh Takahashi (Alice), Breckyn Bivens (Matilda Understudy), and Annabelle Hensley (Erica).
Courtesy of Rick Payne
Paramount Players will present "Matilda the Musical" on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, at the Paramount Performing Arts Center in Ashland.
ASHLAND — The story of Matilda first appeared in 1988 when the novel of the same name was published.
Written by British author Roald Dahl, the story centers on a young child in England with special abilities who tries to rise above dealing with parents who ignore her and a school headmistress who is strict and controlling, with Matilda saving the day with her grace and positivity in what has been described as a “joyous girl-power romp.”
In 2010, the live stage version of the book, now titled “Matilda The Musical,” debuted in London. Adapted for the stage by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of “Matilda The Musical” ran for many months and garnered very positive reviews while winning multiple UK Theatre Awards and Olivier Awards.
Throughout the last 10 years, the stage version of “Matilda The Musical” has been performed around the world.
On Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, the award-winning Tri-State acting troupe The Paramount Players will bring “Matilda The Musical” to life on the stage of the historic Paramount Arts Center at 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Geared toward adults and kids alike, the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on both nights and tickets range from $15 to $25.
Directing “Matilda The Musical” for the Paramount Players is Rick Payne.
“At every audition for every production, we always have new people come in and try out for various roles with the Paramount Players,” said Payne. “We have people come in to audition from west of Portsmouth to Grayson, Kentucky, to Charleston, West Virginia, and from Huntington as well. When it comes to this adaptation of ‘Matilda The Musical,’ our actors will do a lot of dancing, it has a lot of fun music in it, and it is just one of those shows where you are going to laugh, you are going to cry, you are going to root for this little girl, and you will walk out of this show feeling good.
“We have about 50 people that have been cast in this play, including children from 8 to 18 years old, and we are renting a Broadway-quality set that we are very excited about, because it is beautiful and we can’t wait for everyone to see it as it adds so much to the show.”
Without giving too much away, Payne offers up a brief synopsis of the storyline of “Matilda The Musical.”
“This play is about a little girl who, unfortunately, grows up in a home where she is not properly loved and appreciated,” said Payne. “Matilda ends up going to school, having to face the mean Miss Trunchbull, who is the school’s headmistress and the villain of the story. Meanwhile, Matilda is this super-smart, book-loving, story-telling kid who also has some special powers, and once she gets to school and realizes that everybody is being antagonized by Miss Trunchbull, including students and teachers, she comes to their aid and rescue.”
Payne has been the lead director for the Paramount Players for a while now, and it is a role that has him constantly discovering new things and evolving as a leader in a creative setting.
“I learn something from every single show,” said Payne. “I just told the cast the other night that every show is special because you will never be around this exact group of people and be doing this exact same thing ever again. The Paramount Players are just like a big family, and with this show, we have been rehearsing from Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., so there are occasions when you will spend more time with these cast mates than you will do with your own family. With every single show, I have learned more and more and as we continue to move forward as a group, we all become just a little bit better at what we do.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.