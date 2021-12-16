ASHLAND — It was a small Christmas movie made in 1983 that caught on fire with the viewing public. Called “A Christmas Story” and starring Melinda Dillon, Darin McGavin and the young Peter Billingsley, the off-the-wall holiday film found a huge following on TV in the years after its theatrical release. Since then, not a Christmas season goes by without it being seen on the small screen around the world.
Even now, 38 years later, the TBS Channel plays “A Christmas Story” for 24 hours in a row beginning on Christmas Eve.
The story is set in an Indiana town in the early 1940s, and it follows the adventures of Ralphie Parker, who dreams of getting a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, despite the protestations of his mother. Along the way, different aspects of that particularly interesting and funny Christmas, remembered years later by the narrator, play out in funny and sweet ways. Those who have seen the movie, which is most of us, will instantly remember the scenes involving the bunny suit, the infamous leg lamp, the tongue-stuck-on-the-freezing-metal-flagpole scene and more.
In recent years, there has been a move to recreate the movie on the stage in the form of a straight play that reenacts the plot of the film closely and the musical version of the movie, which has fun with all aspects of the plot.
This weekend, the Paramount Players troupe will bring to life the musical version of “A Christmas Story” at the historic Paramount Arts Center. The show begins at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18, and tickets range from $15 to $25. The Paramount is located at 1300 Winchester Ave., in Ashland. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
Co-directing the musical “A Christmas Story” for the Paramount Players are Rick Payne and Matt Hammond. Payne has been working with the Paramount Players for more than 10 years now.
“This version of ‘A Christmas Story’ has a lot of fun musical numbers in it,” said Payne. “The show is set in the 1940s, so the production requires a lot of great costumes and sets, so we have to find old furniture and clothes for the stage. With costuming, it’s a combination of finding stuff at thrift shops like Goodwill and rummage sales to utilizing our great seamstress Samantha Young, who makes a lot of the period clothes as well. Sometimes, it is a matter of ordering the costumes, but ultimately it is a combination of all of the above. That is what makes a show like this fun. The biggest part of it is research, researching the era and the characters and deciding what would be appropriate.”
Because the classic movie is also a comedy, Payne’s job as co-director is to work on timing with the actors who are both young and old.
“Our cast involves a lot of children, and for a lot of those kids, this is their first theatrical production, so we do have to teach a lot of those little but important things to them,” said Payne. “We have to explain to them things like comedic timing and learning to pause for the applause before moving on to the next line. But that is what makes it fun as everything is new and exciting for them and that makes it new and exciting for us as well. When everything is working right onstage, you feel good about it. But, you also have to realize that sometimes it’s not going to go right onstage, either. Things are not always going to be perfect. But, the main thing is that we are all so happy to bring theatre to our community after having such a rough time with COVID over the last two years.”
Even though this is a musical, the original movie version of” A Christmas Story” is so popular that the show has to hit on the more memorable scenes that folks love to see every year.
“In fact, in this musical, there is a whole number where you are going to see a lot of dancing leg lamps onstage,” Payne said. “But that is the great thing about this script as it is a classic Christmas movie that you will see somewhere if you turn your TV on, and people are so familiar with those scenes, and those scenes are included in the show. So, you will see the leg lamp, you will see the bunny costume, you will see the BB gun and all of those nostalgic moments you may remember from your own childhood or enjoyed in the movie.”