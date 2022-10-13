The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — For years after its initial critic-mauled run in the movie theaters, the 1975 film “Rocky Horror Picture Show” became a cult classic, with fans of the edgy and campy flick attending midnight showings for years while dressing up like the characters in the story.

A punk-rock parody and simultaneous sendup of the cheap horror movies that were made in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, fans would shout out the dialogue at the screen and even perform along with the film as it was showing, popularizing the whole “shadow cast” phenomenon. Forty-seven years later, the movie is still shown around Halloween, with the tradition of shadow casting and dressing in costume still intact.

