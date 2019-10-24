Few things fit the Halloween season like a scary story written by horror master Stephen King.
King’s book “Carrie” was published in the mid-1970s and its story of a socially abused high school girl who discovers the telekinetic powers to get her revenge was turned into a classic movie starring Sissy Spacek.
In the late 1980s, there was an attempt at turning the Carrie story into a Broadway musical, but it flopped right away, closing after just five performances. Still, like the movie, even the off-the-wall musical version of the Carrie story became a cult classic.
In 2012, another effort was made to revive “Carrie — The Musical” and it was a much bigger success. Yet another, more-modern version was created in 2015 and had a solid six-week run. Since then, production companies and college acting schools have kept the musical alive.
On Halloween night, Oct. 31, and the next evening, Nov. 1, the Paramount Players will perform their production of “Carrie — The Musical” at the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. There will be two shows on Halloween night, one at 7:30 p.m. and a late show at 11:59 p.m. The Nov. 1 show will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for “Carrie — The Musical” are $25. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007. The venue is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
The Paramount Players have won national awards over the last few years as a production company that cultivates and uses acting talent found in the Tri-State region. The group’s director and choreographer is Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta.
“This production is the revamped version of ‘Carrie — The Musical,’” said Cornelison-Jannotta. “Like many shows, it has a following because so many people love Stephen King and scary things. We are definitely concentrating on the scary, more serious side of the show. There are moments of comedy during different scenes and some of the songs are fun and more reminiscent of an upbeat musical, but these are very real people being portrayed and the audience will feel the emotions and relate to the situations they are going through. It is Halloween, though, so we want the audience to enjoy the scary undertones of the show as well.”
The key to this production is finding the right actor to play the lead character of Carrie.
“As a director, when you cast shows like this, you have to have faith that the right person is going to walk into auditions,” said Cornelison-Jannotta. “Carrie is a difficult part to play because she switches emotions so frequently, from meek, scared and disappointed to happy, humiliated and more. Then, at the end of the show, she has to have this immense control of the story line and become, in essence, bigger than life.”
After many auditions, the lead part was cast.
“Kate Jackson plays our Carrie and she is terrific,” said Cornelison-Jannotta. “She has been a Paramount Player since the company was formed and has studied acting in college, so she came in and really gave an amazing audition. The relationship between Carrie and her mother Margaret is an integral part of the show. Margaret has basically made Carrie what she is and there are some really intense scenes between the two characters. So, there had to be chemistry on stage between the two actors. It worked out perfectly because the part of Margaret is played by Kate’s real mother, Nancy Jackson. They have great chemistry and their songs sound amazing.”
Once the play was cast, the focus then turned to integrating the special effects of the show and creating the all-important death scenes.
“We have been looking at the special effects closely even before we had auditions,” said Cornelison-Jannotta. “Some of them are relatively easy ways of doping stage magic that can come together pretty easily. Other effects require a great deal more creativity and we have been working hard with our technical director to create effects that will really bring the show to an intense ending. In this show, a lot of the deaths are almost choreographed because they happen under the control of Carrie as she is controlling their bodies with her powers. We also use the talents of one of our Paramount Players in Shawn Wilson, who helps choreograph the fight scenes and he is wonderful at working with the actors to make sure the scene has just the right feel to it.”
The performance is directed by Cornelison-Jannotta with musical direction by Mark Baker. Allison Hammond is the production stage manager, Teresa Oakley is props mistress, Sarena Johnson is the dance captain, Ryan Dearfield is the assistant stage manager, Rick Payne is the costumer/assistant director and Steve Dyer is also an assistant director.
The cast of “Carrie — The Musical” includes Kate Jackson and Nancy Jackson as Carrie and Margaret, Sidney Wolfe as Sue, Sam Fowler as Tommy, Dani Boyles as Chris, Matt Hammond as Billy, Melanie Porter as Miss Gardner, Rick Payne as Mr. Stephens, Maty McFarland as Frieda, Savannah Burge as Norma, Kelsey Bender as Helen, Sam Perkins as George, Andrew Hall as Stokes and Bruce Dearfield as Freddy.
“I think so many people know the story of Carrie through the book or the musical that most people do know what to expect,” said Cornelison-Jannotta. “I hope that we can exceed people’s expectations in the final scenes and present it in a way that is going to have the audience truly feel a variety of emotions.”