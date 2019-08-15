ASHLAND - The Paramount Players will present performances of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at Ashland Central Park's amphitheater.
The Saturday performance will also have a costume contest. Those dressed as Charlie Brown characters will have a chance to win prizes.
These will be the first performances of the Paramount Players' PAC Live! series. The performances are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted, and concessions will be available for a donation.
"Ashland has incredible outdoor performance spaces that many in our community feel are under-utilized," said Holly Canfield, executive director of the Paramount, in a news release. "We feel the same way and are thrilled to be working, with grant funding, to provide a free family event that promotes the arts in spaces like the Central Park Amphitheater."
"You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" consists of moments from various "Charlie Brown" specials, but will take place in the course of one day. Songs in the play include "My New Philosophy," "The Book Report," "Happiness" and more.
The Paramount Players, the resident theater company of the Paramount Arts Center, offers off-site performances throughout the year.