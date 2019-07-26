ASHLAND - The Paramount Arts Center will present a free performance of the Disney musical "Freaky Friday" at 6 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
This production is free and will be performed as the culmination of the Paramount Arts Center's Summer Production Camp, a summer camp that leads students through the process of putting on a musical, from planning and rehearsal to performance. This year saw record numbers of students participate in the Summer Production Camp.
"We've seen our summer camps grow tremendously this year," said Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta, artistic director. "This camp is a great way to introduce kids to theater and what all goes in to making a production happen. Seeing their hard work pay off at the end with a live performance makes the experience even better."