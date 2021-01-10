Pastor Jim Franklin.
That’s a name which has been well known around these parts for decades. Franklin pastored Highlawn Baptist Church in Huntington for 11 years and Church in the Valley in Milton for several more. He started a 90-minute radio broadcast on WEMM-FM on Feb. 7, 1974 — a program that he’s still doing almost 47 years later from a closet in his Mooresville, North Carolina, home, where he lives with his wife Phillis.
“Lynn and Molly (Gospel singers Lynn and Laverne Davis — she was known professionally as Molly O’Day) started on WEMM the same month that I did,” Franklin said.
The future pastor was born on Dec. 18, 1928, in Page, West Virginia — “right by the railroad shop,” he said. By the time he was 5, the family had moved to a mountain cabin on Turkey Creek, close to the Fayette County town of Ansted. “We had no electricity and no running water,” he said. “I never took a shower until I enrolled at the West Virginia Institute of Technology (in Montgomery). The tuition for my first semester was $47.”
At age 19, on April 8, 1948, Franklin received Christ as his Savior. “I walked a mile down Turkey Creek and a mile up ‘the hard road’ (U.S. 60) past Hawks Nest to a revival meeting at the Lovers’ Leap Baptist Church.” The Ansted Quartet was singing the old gospel song “When Justice Called, Mercy Answered.” And Franklin answered, too — he went forward and knelt in prayer.
In November 1950, Franklin was serving as a sergeant in the Korean Conflict with the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division out of Fort Lewis, Washington. On Nov. 30, three days after the United Nations Command had launched its “Home by Christmas Offensive” with 110,000 troops surging northward, the People’s Republic of China launched a massive counterattack with 300,000 soldiers. The 25th Infantry Division was one of the first to report fierce resistance, near Unsan. Chinese attacks began with bugle calls and whistles, followed by thousands of soldiers charging forward. The 25th and the 2nd infantry divisions began retreating back across the Ch’ongch’on River and toward the frozen Chosin Reservoir. At the reservoir, the 1st Marine Division and British Royal Commandos also came under heavy attack.
“We were in the mountains,” Franklin said. “It was about 6:30, after dark, and it was cold, with ice and snow. I thought we would freeze to death.”
He was working as a captain’s driver. “The captain jumped out of the jeep and crawled into a ditch,” Franklin said, adding that he quickly turned out the jeep’s lights.
“I prayed,” he said. “What else could I do?”
His prayer: “Save me, Lord. Please let me live and I’ll always serve you!”
And the Lord did save him.
“That’s why I’m still on radio,” he said.
Franklin’s first five years in the pastorate was bivocational. He was employed as a school teacher while shepherding small country churches. Then he was called to Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley. He was there for three and a half years, spent the next four years getting his degree at Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, then returning to Memorial Baptist for another three and a half years.
Franklin pastored Highlawn Baptist Church, at the corner of Collis Avenue and 28th Street, from 1974 to 1985. It was during that time that he served on the steering committee of an evangelistic meeting by Grady Wilson, one of Billy Graham’s associate evangelists, scheduled for Oct. 10-17, 1982, at Veterans Memorial Field House.
“One afternoon, we had a prayer meeting for the crusade at Highlawn,” Franklin said. “I knelt with several others on the front pew, and kneeling beside me was George Beverly Shea, who was known as America’s most beloved gospel singer. He was so complimentary of my prayer. I don’t know why.”
People were skeptical when Franklin started his radio program on WEMM.
“People thought I was crazy,” he said. “Nobody who was getting ready to go to bed and get up early for Sunday School and Church would listen to a 90-minute radio program so late on Saturday night.” After nearly a half-century, time has proved them wrong.
In fact, at one time, he broadcasted on five stations, and still is heard on a station in Beckley as well as in Huntington.
After Highlawn, he pastored churches in Davenport, Iowa, and Los Angeles County in California. He returned to West Virginia to serve as state director of missions for the Southern Baptist Convention. Then, in 1988, he organized the Church in the Valley in Milton.
He used his radio program in California to invite people to the first service on Labor Day weekend.
“I’m leaving California,” he said. “I’m coming to Milton, and I want you there. I want you to be a part of the first service!” The result — 741 people showed up. “The sanctuary was packed and the overflow had to sit in the Fellowship Hall.”
In September 1989, Franklin escorted 85 passengers in two packed buses on a five-day trip to a Billy Graham crusade at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“We alerted Cliff Barrows, Billy’s choir leader, that we had come from West Virginia to hear Billy, but also gospel singer Squire Parsons, a native of Newton in Roane County,” he said. “Cliff told us he would have Billy recognize us from the platform.”
Parsons sang “I’ve Got a Reservation.” Franklin had hoped that Barrows would let him sing his signature song “Sweet Beulahland,” but the crusade service was being recorded for broadcast later, and Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton showed up and wanted to speak, so he took up time that Barrows had planned for Parsons.
Arkansas Democrat photographer John Sykes Jr. took a picture of Graham and Clinton waving to the folks from West Virginia. “Editors ran the photo — in color — on Page 1 the next morning and we ordered, and sold, 80 extra copies at the Courtyard Marriott where we were staying,” Franklin said.
Now, with the advent of the Internet, Franklin’s programs go over the world.
“One time Virgil Parsons, Squire’s older brother, was in Jerusalem and heard it,” Franklin said. “He just had to call me and tell me about it.”
Roger Manning, longtime corporate religious sales manager for WEMM, remembers Franklin well.
“Jim was one of the two original broadcasters on WEMM,” he said. “His record of payment was impeccable. In terms of popularity, he has always been one of our most listened-to broadcasters.”
It is said that “old soldiers never die; they just fade away.” Jim Franklin, at 92 an old soldier of the Cross, hasn’t faded away — and he’s not likely to anytime soon. He will be starting his 47th year of broadcasting on WEMM at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Those who wish to help Franklin pay for radio time may send checks to him at 112A Argus Lane #303, Mooresville, NC 28117.