CITY AND STATE: Huntington, West Virginia
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: If it were not for a very nice and hard working home care giver me and my daughter would not know what to do. We can’t do basic everyday things without her. She is helpful in so many ways, more than what is asked of her. I’m 96 and she is very understanding of this and is patient with me and knows my needs. She is very attentive and always reminds me to take my medicine and always gets my snack and coffee. As I said, we don’t know what we would do without Patricia. She is a gem.