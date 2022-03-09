HUNTINGTON — “PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’” is scheduled to come to Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on June 7-8.
“The Great Pirate Adventure” is an action- and music-filled production featuring Ryder and children’s other favorite pups. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series “PAW Patrol,” produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.
Tickets for all performances are now on sale and may be purchased at pawpatrollive.com.
Since its debut in the fall of 2016, “PAW Patrol Live!” has been seen by over 4.3 million people in over 40 countries. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.
