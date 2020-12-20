HUNTINGTON — Pea Ridge United Methodist Church will host a Christmas in the Parking Lot service at 3 p.m. Dec. 24 at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Attendees will celebrate communion, sing “Silent Night” by candlelight (via LED lights) and reflect upon the birth of Christ through Luke 2. A special offering will be taken to benefit ministries in the West Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. For more information, call 304-736-4467.
Pea Ridge United Methodist Church to host Christmas in the parking lot
