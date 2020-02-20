A little over two decades ago on a rural road in Wyoming, Matthew Shepard was kidnapped and beaten before being tied to a fence line outside of Laramie. Shepard’s only “crime” — the impetus for the attack — was that he was a 21-year-old college student who happened to be gay.
Found the next day, Shepard would die of his injuries a few days later while in the hospital. Two young men were eventually arrested and sent to jail for his murder. The event became a worldwide news story as even those who were against homosexuality and the pro-gay rights movement were appalled by the brutal crime.
As news broke about what happened to Shepard, Moises Kaufman and other members of the Tectonic Theater Project went to Laramie to chronicle the trial as it played out, interviewing more than 200 people directly and indirectly involved with the tragedy. The reactions that they captured on all sides of the ideological spectrum became the basis for this groundbreaking play “The Laramie Project.”
Tonight, Friday night, Saturday afternoon and again on Saturday evening, “The Laramie Project” will be presented live at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
The evening shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday matinee will take place at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for seniors and $7 for kids 12 and under. Marshall students can see the play for free with a school ID.
Directing “The Laramie Project” is newcomer T. Fulton Burns, assistant professor of acting and movement at Marshall University.
“I went to Winthrop University in South Carolina, south of Charlotte, North Carolina, where I got a Bachelor of Arts in theater, and then went to Western Illinois University where I achieved an M.F.A. in directing and theatrical production,” said Burns. “After finishing graduate school, I taught at the University of Montana before making my way down to the University of South Alabama for a number of years. I came back to my hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, where I took care of my father before he passed away, while working at the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanity. But after a while, I was ready to teach at the college and university level again and I saw that Marshall University was looking for individuals to apply for the positions that they were offering.”
Choosing Marshall came down to several factors for Burns, including the positive aspects of life here in Huntington.
“What I loved about Marshall was that unlike other schools that were looking for positions to be filled, they wanted to know what a potential professor was wanting to do over the next 10 years to improve themselves and help the university,” Burns said. “No other applications called for that.
“Thinking about my answer to that question helped me to put things in perspective, and I was grateful for it. In early 2019, I got the call to come to Huntington for an interview and thoroughly enjoyed my time here, and about a month later I got the call offering me the position, and I happily accepted. My girlfriend and I came up and took a look around, and she agreed that it was a good move for both of us. With all of the restaurants that are here now and the way things are shifting for the better with Pullman Square and everything, we love it here. Plus, my time with the Marshall students stood out for me as they were invested in who was going to be hired as well.”
As fate would have it, Burns met the playwright of “The Laramie Project” when he went to the University of New Mexico for a semester. Burns worked with Kaufman on an unrelated project in 1999, which happened to be in the middle of the interview process that would become the play. When Burns arrived at Marshall 20 years later, “The Laramie Project” was one of the chosen projects waiting to be produced, so Burns did everything he could to get the opportunity to direct the play using his knowledge from working with Kaufman.
“The opinions of what happened to Matthew Shepard by the people in Wyoming at that time were varied,” Burns said. “The best part of this play is that you do get it from all different sides. Some of the individuals were supportive of the LGBT community, and others would let you know that from their religious viewpoint and beliefs, they think the gay lifestyle is wrong. Then, the play comes down to the loss of life that happened and how the tragedy affected everyone surrounding the crime, whether they were supportive of the sexual orientation of Matthew Shepard or not. Everyone was affected one way or another, and everyone was affected by the way that the media came in, in a rush, and affected the town.”