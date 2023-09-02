CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — When a southern Ohio rescue organization faced a recent crisis, it turned to Petland Ashland (Kentucky) to help them through it. Cabin Critters Rescue, located in Wheelersburg, Ohio (Scioto County), has had to recently take on more dogs than usual and found itself struggling to feed them.
Nearly out of food, Sammie Ishmael with Cabin Critters called Petland Ashland’s general manager, Kaylee Sturgill, to see if she could help. Having an established relationship with the rescue, Sturgill immediately gathered nearly 20 large bags of dog food for the rescue to pick up that day, at no cost.
“Making community connections is an important part of Petland’s business model,” Petland’s Director of Communications Maria Smith said in a news release. “Each of Petland’s 25 corporate-owned retail store managers are charged with making significant relationships in their local communities. Most often, these are with like-minded, pet-centric organizations with whom they can connect, problem solve and assure that all pets have access to their basic needs as they wait to meet their forever families.”
These relationships include rescues, shelters, support of police K9 units and more. Smith added, “By developing and nurturing these community relationships, our local partners know that Petland truly cares about the health and wellbeing of pets; and they can be comfortable coming to us if they have a pet-related need.”
Ishmael expressed her thanks on the rescue’s Facebook page stating, “Cabin Critters Rescue would like to thank Petland Ashland for helping us during a time of crisis when we ran out of dog food! Petland immediately packed up some food for us.”
Knowing what she was able to provide wouldn’t last long, Sturgill went the extra mile. She reached out to Petland’s corporate office, located in Chillicothe, Ohio, to make a request for more food to be donated through the company’s distribution center. Within a day, the distribution center loaded 900 pounds of dog food, delivering it to the rescue located about an hour away. Petland Charities covered the cost of the food from the distribution center and provided a $3,000 grant to assist the rescue in managing the care and needs of the influx of pets in their care.
Petland Charities Executive Director Ed Sayres, formerly an animal welfare industry executive stated, “Small, local charitable organizations such as shelters and rescues are currently experiencing high-intake challenges. This is a great example of how Petland is making meaningful connections at the community level, which in turn are making a difference for pets in challenging situations.”
Petland Charities is a 501(c)3 charitable organization focused on community-based programs to better the lives of pets. Petland Charities’ mission is to build a healthier and happier world for pets by improving standards of care, eliminating puppy mills and ending the risk of pet homelessness in our communities. Visit petlandcares.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.