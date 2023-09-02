The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — When a southern Ohio rescue organization faced a recent crisis, it turned to Petland Ashland (Kentucky) to help them through it. Cabin Critters Rescue, located in Wheelersburg, Ohio (Scioto County), has had to recently take on more dogs than usual and found itself struggling to feed them.

Nearly out of food, Sammie Ishmael with Cabin Critters called Petland Ashland’s general manager, Kaylee Sturgill, to see if she could help. Having an established relationship with the rescue, Sturgill immediately gathered nearly 20 large bags of dog food for the rescue to pick up that day, at no cost.

