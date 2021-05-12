CITY AND STATE: Huntington, West Virginia
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: Peyton is our daughter and new to nursing. She graduated nursing school in December 2020. The impact she has made on my life is tremendous as I watched her navigate her dream of becoming a nurse. I always wanted to be a nurse, but couldn’t do the work she did. Her caring, compassionate and funny personality makes her an excellent candidate for the position. We are so proud of you, Peyton. You followed your dreams and never gave up. Happy Nurses Week to you! We love you. Mom & Dad.