BATON ROUGE, La. — The following people from Marshall University recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Serene Alzarrad of Hurricane, West Virginia
Mikayla Boone of Huntington
Caitlin Bowman of Barboursville
Kelsi Brotherton of Milton
Joshua Brunty of Barboursville
Caroline Cartwright of Ona
E Del Chrol of Huntington
Bill Gardner of Huntington
Shifa Khan of Huntington
Jonathan Lung of Huntington
Spencer Lupashunski of Huntington
Pamela Puppo of Huntington
Brennan Rinehart of Huntington
Erin Roberts of Hurricane, West Virginia
Stephanie Vance of Huntington
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
