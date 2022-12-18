The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The following people from Marshall University recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

  • Serene Alzarrad of Hurricane, West Virginia
  • Mikayla Boone of Huntington
  • Caitlin Bowman of Barboursville
  • Kelsi Brotherton of Milton
  • Joshua Brunty of Barboursville
  • Caroline Cartwright of Ona
  • E Del Chrol of Huntington
  • Bill Gardner of Huntington
  • Shifa Khan of Huntington
  • Jonathan Lung of Huntington
  • Spencer Lupashunski of Huntington
  • Pamela Puppo of Huntington
  • Brennan Rinehart of Huntington
  • Erin Roberts of Hurricane, West Virginia
  • Stephanie Vance of Huntington

